Assam Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika announced a Rs 70-crore canal irrigation project in Tamulpur district. The project will use water from the Pagladia River and is expected to irrigate around 1,800 hectares of farmland.

Rs 70-Crore Irrigation Project for Tamulpur

Assam Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Pijush Hazarika on Wednesday announced a Rs 70-crore canal irrigation project during an extensive tour of Tamulpur district to inspect major irrigation schemes and promote commercial farming. Accompanied by Cabinet Minister and local MLA Biswajit Daimary, Hazarika visited Manas Chowki in Subankhata to assess the feasibility of a canal irrigation project using water from the Pagladia River, which originates in the Bhutan hills. The proposed project will cover around 1,800 hectares of farmland and include a mini-reservoir, an aqueduct and strengthening of the existing sluice gate, according to the minister. Hazarika said the initiative is part of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's efforts to bring more agricultural land under irrigation. He said completion of all proposed irrigation schemes in the area would increase the total irrigated area to around 8,000 hectares, allowing farmers to take up triple-cropping.

Review of Other Irrigation Schemes

During his tour, the minister also inspected irrigation infrastructure at Hatiduba over the Darranga River and directed engineers to immediately strengthen the structure. He reviewed the Kalanadi River irrigation scheme and the Borolia River canal system near Tamulpur town, assuring people of measures to improve the irrigation infrastructure.

At Bogamati, Hazarika inspected the Bornodi River scheme and said the department would explore the possibility of bringing water from higher contours in Bhutan to develop large-scale irrigation projects for the district.

Push for Commercial Farming

The minister also visited the farm of local entrepreneur Daimalu Basumatary at Sesapani, where he inspected dragon fruit cultivation spread across five bighas and arecanut cultivation across six bighas. Hazarika praised Basumatary's efforts and said commercial agriculture could provide young people with opportunities for financial independence. He encouraged youth to take up high-value farming and assured them of support from the state government and concerned departments.

During the visit, Hazarika also visited the residence of late BTC Assembly Deputy Speaker Bijit Gwra Narzary at Sesapani and offered condolences to his bereaved family. (ANI)