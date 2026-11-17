Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has reaffirmed a zero-tolerance policy against forest encroachment, noting that over 18,000 hectares have been cleared. New directives aim to strengthen governance, conservation, and legal forest land management.

Assam Government Intensifies Efforts to Clear Encroached Forest Land

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 17 (ANI): The Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has taken a zero-tolerance policy against illegal encroachment in the state and conducted a series of eviction drives across the state; over 3.16 lakh hectares of forest land in the state remain encroached.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that there's a long way to go. "Over 3.16 lakh hectares of forest land remain encroached in Assam. In the last 5 years, we have freed up over 18,000 hectares, almost the size of Guwahati, but there's a long way to go," the Chief Minister wrote on X. "In the last 5 years, the state government has freed up over 18,000 hectares, which is almost the size of Guwahati city," he added. He further wrote, "Reviewed our efforts to free up every single inch of encroached land through an uncompromising strategy."

The Assam Chief Minister on Monday chaired a series of meetings with Environment and Forest Department officials at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati. The Chief Minister has given several directions focused on strengthening forest governance and conservation in the state includes, preparing a comprehensive plan to address forest encroachments in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines, drafting an SOP for the lawful handling of seized forest produce, explore setting up a dedicated corporation for forest royalty collection, enabling the department to focus on conservation and protection.

Earlier on Sunday, Sarma attended the third convocation ceremony of Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University in Nalbari as the Chief Guest. A total of 1,873 students were awarded degrees and certificates at the ceremony. Addressing the graduating students on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the Act establishing this university was introduced in the Assam Legislative Assembly in 2011, when he was serving as the State's Education Minister. Observing that the university, guided by the immortal words of the great poet Kalidasa and bearing an emblem featuring palm leaves, a pen and two earthen lamps, has been successful in spreading the light of sacred knowledge across the State, the Chief Minister said that under the new National Education Policy, the university introduced four-year undergraduate programmes in 14 departments from the academic year 2023–24. The Chief Minister advised the university to adopt five villages and undertake an initiative to teach all residents of at least one village to speak Sanskrit every year. He observed that such an initiative would represent the university's highest form of social responsibility.