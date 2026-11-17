A minor student was allegedly gang-raped by two youths in Gwalior while attending coaching classes. Police have arrested one suspect, identified as Imran Lala, and are searching for the second accomplice under the POCSO Act.

Police Arrest One Suspect After Minor Girl Gang Raped In Gwalior City

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Two youths allegedly gang-raped an eighth-grade minor student after threatening her with a knife in Gwalior, police said. One of the accused has been arrested, while efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the second suspect.

According to police, the minor approached the police station and lodged a complaint alleging that the two youths forcibly took her to a house while she was on her way to coaching classes and subjected her to abuse. Police Station incharge Alok Parihar said teams had been deployed to trace the accused and that one suspect had already been apprehended and was being questioned. "We received information that a minor girl had come to the police station to file a formal complaint, alleging that two young men had forcibly taken her to a house while she was on her way to coaching classes and subjected her to abuse," Parihar told ANI. "Teams have been dispatched to locate the suspects; one of them has already been apprehended and is currently being questioned. There are two suspects; one is named Imran Lala. We are currently verifying the age of the other individual to determine whether he is a major or a minor. Both belong to the Muslim community and reside in the same neighbourhood; they were already acquainted with each other. We are investigating all aspects of the case, and further legal action will be taken based on the facts that emerge. The accused knew the student beforehand, as they all live in the same locality. One suspect has been arrested, and a search for the second is ongoing," he added. A case has been registered under various sections, including provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)