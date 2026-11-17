Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled a bust of the late Ajit Pawar in Pune. Fadnavis praised Pawar's disciplined, developmental, and visionary leadership, calling his death an irreparable loss for the state.

Devendra Fadnavis Pays Tribute to Late Leader Ajit Pawar in Pune

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI): After the unveiling of a bust in honour of former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and ex-Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to the late leader, saying that "no one can ever take your place". In a post on X, Fadnavis on Monday described Ajit Pawar as a leader deeply cherished by the common people and a friend beyond the realm of politics, while recalling his contributions to the development of Pune district. "Dada… no one can ever take your place!" Fadnavis wrote.

The bust of Ajit Pawar was unveiled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and an entrance gate was named after the late leader at the Pune Zilla Parishad. "In Pune, Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah unveiled a bust of the beloved leader Ajit Pawar and inaugurated an entrance gate named in his honour. On this occasion, a coffee table book titled 'Karmayogi Dada', which chronicles the contributions of the late Ajit Pawar to the Pune Zilla Parishad, was also unveiled. Being present at this poignant ceremony, I took the opportunity to reminisce about the late former Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, a man who was a friend beyond the realm of politics and a leader deeply cherished by the common people," Fadnavis stated.

"As this bust is unveiled, a flood of memories rushes into all of our minds. While we cherish the moments spent with Dada, there is also a deep sense of sorrow that he is no longer among us. At this deeply sensitive and emotional moment, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Pune Zilla Parishad. Their decision to install a statue of our Ajit dada and name the entrance gate after him is truly commendable," he said.

"Ajit dada provided a clear sense of direction to the Pune Zilla Parishad; he brought the 'tide of development' to every village, hamlet, and settlement across the Pune district. He always held a special, deep-rooted affection and sensitivity for this district," he added. He said Ajit Pawar had a straightforward approach, with only two clear responses in his vocabulary: 'yes' and 'no'.

"Dada was known for his strong, disciplined personality, his exceptional command over administration, and his visionary approach to development. In his vocabulary, there were only two clear terms: 'yes' and 'no.' If he believed in something, he would firmly say 'yes' and pour his heart and soul into ensuring the task was brought to completion. Conversely, if something was not right or not in the public interest, he possessed the courage to say 'no' directly and unequivocally to one's face," Fadnavis said.

"As the state’s Finance Minister, he presented numerous budgets. Regardless of how difficult the circumstances became, he never allowed fiscal discipline to be compromised. He always insisted that every rupee spent on development projects must be utilised effectively and that the quality of work must be of the highest standard. The history of the state’s progress would be incomplete without a golden chapter dedicated to his contributions," he added.

The CM further highlighted Ajit Pawar's work ethic and punctuality. "The most inspiring trait in Ajit Dada’s life was his immense sense of discipline. He would be ready for work by 6:00 AM, begin his official duties by 7:00 AM, and arrive at the Mantralaya (Secretariat) by 8:00 AM, a commitment to punctuality he maintained throughout his life. Even today, the imprint of his working style can be seen across many projects in the state. While he may have appeared stern and tough on the outside, he was, at heart, deeply sensitive, affectionate, and possessed a profound love for people," Fadnavis said.

He said that Pawar's absence was felt at every step as the severe drought crisis grips Maharashtra. "He stood firmly by those close to him; for us, too, he was a pillar of strength. Today, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetratai Pawar is performing her duties with great competence and excellence; yet, amidst the severe drought crisis currently facing the state, I feel his absence at every step," Fadnavis said. "I have requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure that the investigation report into the accidental death of Ajit Dada is submitted as soon as possible," he added.

"There will never be another leader like Ajit Dada, and finding a trusted colleague such as him is nearly impossible; no one can truly take his place. However, by drawing inspiration from his ideas, experience, and body of work, we can certainly continue to do meaningful things. Let us all resolve to complete the development projects that remained unfinished under his leadership. Furthermore, let us work together with unity and dedication to build the Maharashtra of his dreams; this would be the most fitting tribute. This will serve as a true tribute to Ajit dada," Fadnavis said.

Earlier, Amit Shah paid tribute to Ajit Pawar during the event, describing his untimely demise as an "irreparable loss" for Maharashtra, particularly Pune, Baramati, Pimpri and Chinchwad.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Sunetra Pawar, Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol, Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Anna Bansode, BJP Maharashtra State President and MLA Ravindrarao Chavan, Minister Chandrakantdada Patil, Minister Jaykumar Gore, Minister Dattatray Bharane, Minister of State Madhuritai Misal, Minister of State Yogesh Kadam, Member of Parliament Parth Pawar, MLA Dilip Walse Patil and Pune Mayor Manjushatai Nagpure were among those present at the event.

Ajit Pawar, who served as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, died on January 28 this year after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. He died on the morning of January 28 when the Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK) carrying him crash-landed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. The aircraft went down near the runway threshold, killing all five people on board. Among the deceased were Pawar, his personal security officer, a flight attendant, and two pilots. He was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections.

Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra's longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister, was among the most prominent leaders in the state. He served in the position for six terms within various governments. He had worked as deputy chief minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhar Thackeray and Eknath Shinde. (ANI)