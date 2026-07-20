Assam's flood situation has deteriorated, with over 1.70 lakh people affected across 12 districts. One more death was reported, raising the toll to 5. Heavy rains have caused major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, to rise above danger levels.

The flood situation in Assam has deteriorated as over 1.70 lakh people of 12 districts of the state are affected in the deluge. In the last 24 hours, one person died after drowning in flood waters at the Amguri area in Sivasagar district, and this year's total death toll in floods in Assam has risen to 5.

Flood's Toll on Life and Land

According to the reports of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 1.70 lakh people of 12 districts, including Biswanath, Cachar, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Golaghat, Tinsukia, Lakhimpur, Karbi Anglong, Sivasagar, Udalguri, and Jorhat, have been affected by the flood, and the floodwaters inundated 10362.904 hectares of crop area. 23891 people have been affected alone in Charaideo district, while 22214 people have been affected in Dhemaji district.

Rivers Flowing Above Danger Mark

Following incessant rainfall in several parts of Assam and neighbouring states Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, the water levels of the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries are in a rising trend in many locations.

According to the reports of the Central Water Commission, the river Desang at Desangpani in the Charaideo district is continuing to flow in an extreme flood situation, and on Monday at 9 am it was flowing at a level of 106.36 metres with a rising trend, which is 0.10 metres above its previous Highest Flood Level of 106.26 metres.

River Buridehing at Chenimari (Khowang) in Dibrugarh district is flowing in a difficult situation, and this morning at 6 am, it was flowing at a level of 102.66 metres with a rising trend, which is 0.55 metres above its Danger Level.

River Brahmaputra at Neamatighat in the Jorhat district continues to flow in a difficult situation, and this morning at 6 am, it was flowing at a level of 85.88 meters with a rising trend, which is 0.34 metres above its Danger Level.

River Gaurang at Kokrajhar in Kokrajhar district continues to flow in an above-normal flood situation with a rising trend.

River Dikhow at Sivasagar in Sivasagar district is now flowing in an extreme flood situation, and on Monday at 5 am, it was flowing at a level of 94.39 meters with a rising trend, which is 1.99 meters above its Danger Level.

River Dhansiri (South) at Numaligarh in Golaghat district is also continuing to flow in a difficult situation.

Widespread Devastation

A total of 580 villages under 30 revenue circles have been affected in the current wave of flooding.

Rescue Operations Mobilized

A total of 6 teams of the 12th Bn. NDRF (total 186 manpower with 24 boats) are deployed in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts.

2 teams of 1st Bn. NDRF (total 60 manpower with 10 Boats) engaged in a flood rescue operation in Jorhat district. SDRF teams from other districts are also pressed into the Flood Rescue Operations in Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat districts. (ANI)