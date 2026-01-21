Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the state is India's fastest-growing economy with a 13% growth rate, inviting global investors to partner in building a modern future for the state.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday that the state has emerged as the fastest-growing economy in India, with a 13% growth rate. Leading the first-ever delegation from the state to the World Economic Forum, the Chief Minister said that Assam is now ready to partner with global investors to build a modern future.

Highlighting the state's new economic confidence, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "India is going to be the third largest economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Assam has become the fastest growing economy and grown 13 per cent in the last 5 years"

Preparing Workforce for AI-Driven Future

Earlier, the Assam Chief Minister highlighted the state's efforts to prepare its workforce for an increasingly automated and AI-driven future, citing skill development and industry-aligned training as key focus areas.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said that Assam, with its young demographic profile, is redefining workforce training by embedding industry-friendly curricula through initiatives such as the Assam Skill Development University. He noted that the state is developing strong use cases to adapt to technological transformation, including hosting one of the world's most digitally advanced manufacturing facilities. "On Day 2 of the World Economic Forum, I had the privilege to share how Assam is preparing its workforce for an increasingly automated and AI-enabled environment. Given our young demography, Assam is rewriting the training playbook. The Assam Skill Development University, along with other initiatives, is embedding industry-friendly curricula and programmes at the heart of our efforts. Assam has some excellent use cases. For instance, our State hosts one of the most digitally advanced manufacturing sites globally," CM Sarma's 'X' post said.

Dialogue on Future-Ready Workforces

Sarma shared these insights on the second day of the World Economic Forum, where he participated in a dialogue on future-ready workforces. The discussion featured an international panel that included Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, France's Minister Delegate for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad, and World Economic Forum Managing Director Kiva Allgood.

"For this engaging dialogue, I was joined by an extremely distinguished panel, which included: Governor Kevin Stitt of the State of Oklahoma; Governor Gretchen Whitmer of the State of Michigan; Benjamin Hadda,d the Minister Delegate for Europe for France; and Ms Kiva Allgood, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum," CM Sarma wrote on 'X'.

Assam's Debut at WEF

Assam made its debut at the 56th World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the ecosystem in Assam is gradually being developed and that Guwahati attracts the entire talent pool of the Northeast. Assam is at WEF Davos for the first time, aiming to signal that it is an emerging economy and a viable investment destination within India. (ANI)