Assam Police have tightened security in Sribhumi district ahead of assembly elections. Measures include regular vehicle inspections and increased checkposts to ensure free, fair, and peaceful polling, with extra forces deployed for security.

Security Measures in Sribhumi

Assam Police have tightened the security in the Sribhumi district, conducting regular vehicle inspections and monitoring the movement to prevent any potential disruptions or the transport of illegal items ahead of the assembly elections. The police have increased the number of checkposts on major roads and highways to ensure the free, fair, and peaceful polling in the district. These thorough inspections are designed to maintain law and order and ensure that every possible step is taken for the smooth conduct of elections.

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Sribhumi Senior Superintendent of Police Leena Doley said that the district has received extra force to ensure security. "We have received extra forces for looking after the security of the district. All of our local police are in place. We are checking so the locals have free and fair elections," Leena Doley said.

Election Schedule and Political Contest

The polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly.

The Assam Assembly elections are witnessing intense political activity, with major parties campaigning vigorously to secure a mandate from the voters The influx of illegal immigrants is a poll plank for the BJP in Assam, and the party has repeatedly targeted Congress and the INDIA bloc parties over the issue.

The polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4 Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly.

The BJP government will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power. (ANI)