Congress leaders Ajoy Kumar Gogoi and Debabrata Saikia expressed optimism about forming the next government in Assam, alleging the BJP failed to deliver on its promises. Counting of votes for 126 assembly constituencies is underway.

Congress Leaders Express Hope on Counting Day

Congress candidate from Demow constituency, Ajoy Kumar Gogoi, on Monday expressed optimism ahead of the election results, stating that the outcome would reflect the aspirations of the people and party workers, and voiced hope that the Congress would form the next government in the state.

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Speaking to ANI, Ajoy Kumar Gogoi said, "We hope the results will be in line with what the public and the party workers wanted. We hope a Congress government will be formed."

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia also expressed hope for a change in government, alleging that the BJP had failed to deliver on its promises and that the people of Assam would give the opposition an opportunity to serve.

"I hope the government will change. As the BJP had said, if they come to power, there will be good days in Assam. And since 2014, they have been taking votes from the people of Assam, promising them good days. But there are no good days. The days of the Assamese people have become even worse now. Assamese identity, Assamese culture, Assamese language are under threat. I think the people will give the opposition a chance to serve them," Debabrata Saikia told ANI.

Vote Counting Begins for 126 Assembly Seats

Counting of votes for all 126 Assembly constituencies began at 8 am under tight security, with postal ballots taken up first, followed by EVM counting from 8:30 am across 14 tables at each centre.

Counting agents from various political parties were seen arriving at strong rooms, including at the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati.

The Election Commission has set up 52 counting centres across 35 districts, including institutions such as Bodoland University, Bhattadev University, Nalbari College and Karimganj College.

In several districts, including Lakhimpur and Sivasagar, multi-tier security arrangements have been deployed, with hundreds of officials overseeing the process to ensure transparency and smooth conduct.

High-Stakes Electoral Battle

Assam went to the polls in a single phase on April 9, with high voter turnout recorded.

The BJP-led NDA is seeking a third consecutive term in the state, while the Congress has formed a six-party alliance to mount a strong challenge.