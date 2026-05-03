Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi and other leaders like DK Shivakumar and Bhupesh Baghel rejected exit poll projections, expressing confidence that the Congress-led alliance will form the next government in the state with 70-plus seats.

Congress Rejects Exit Polls, Confident of Victory

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday exuded confidence in the party's victory in the state assembly elections and rejected projections of exit polls. Party leaders DK Shivakumar, Bhupesh Baghel and Jitendra Singh, on Saturday, interacted with the alliance partners ahead of the results on May 4.

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"We have all shared stories of what people on the ground are telling us in Assam... We are forming the next government." Gogoi told ANI.

Speaking with ANI, Bhupesh Baghel said the Congress-led alliance will win. "Our candidates are confident... We will secure 70-plus seats."

Congress has stitched an alliance with five other parties--Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), CPI(M), APHLC, and CPI(ML)--for the assembly elections.

Vigil Urged on Strong Rooms

Addressing a press conference after meeting with alliance partners said there is need to keep watch on strong rooms. "Discussion was held, and the representatives have said that the people of Assam, farmers, youths, and women cast their votes to make a new government in Assam. The results will come out on May 4. We will have to keep an eye on the strong rooms. We all have to prepare for the counting day. We are all united. BJP has tried to create an atmosphere in Assam through exit polls, but we are not falling into this trap," he said.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who has been assigned the duty of election observer, also rejected the exit polls. "Our team in Assam is strong, united and confident. We have fought the election very well. Whatever the media has reported on the exit poll. I personally don't believe in it. There is a big fear among the voters in Assam. Even the freebies have not been given to those who don't identify with the BJP. When such is the position, then who'll come out to say who has voted for whom?"

Exit Polls Project BJP-Led NDA Win

Exit polls projected that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to retain power for a third successive term. Axis My India projected that the BJP-led NDA would secure 88 to 100 of 126 seats and the Congress-led alliance 24 to 36 seats. JVC predicted 88-101 seats for the NDA and 23-33 seats for the Congress-led alliance. It gave 0-2 seats to AIUDF and three to others. Matrize projected 85-95 seats for the BJP-led alliance, 25-32 for the Congress-led alliance, and 6-12 seats for others.

Counting of votes for the Assam elections will be held on May 4. (ANI)