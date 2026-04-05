BJP National VP Baijayant Jay Panda asserts a 'strong pro-incumbency atmosphere' in Assam, expressing confidence in a third term. He credits development, improved law and order, and frequent PM visits for the positive public sentiment.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda on Saturday asserted that Assam is witnessing a "strong pro-incumbency atmosphere" and expressed confidence that the party will return to power for a third consecutive term in the upcoming assembly election, citing development and improved law and order over the past decade.

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Speaking to ANI, Panda said, "There is a very strong pro-incumbency atmosphere here; Assam has seen a lot of change over the last 10 years. Before 2016, Assam was gripped by terrorism and militancy. There was no development here."

BJP Cites Development and Improved Security

Highlighting the Centre's engagement with the state, he added, "The Prime Minister has visited here 78 times already. The previous Prime Minister was a Rajya Sabha MP from Assam but had only come here 10 times."

Panda further underscored developmental gains, stating, "Assam has undergone a lot of transformation; the railway budget has increased fivefold, the number of medical colleges has tripled. In the last 10 years, following agreements implemented by the Home Minister, thousands of militants have surrendered."

Emphasising public sentiment, he said, "Assam's youth have witnessed the change with their own eyes; they do not want Assam to go backwards again."

BJP Rebuts Opposition's Criticism

Responding to Congress's allegations that the BJP has neglected Bodo and other tribal communities, Panda said, "This is the Congress party's approach; they criticise India and Assam, not just the BJP. The reality is that the Armed Forces Special Powers Act has been withdrawn from around two-thirds of the state, which reflects improved law and order. The success of the Bodo agreement is also linked to the stability we have brought."

On NRC and Identity Politics

On criticism that identity politics and the NRC are being prioritised over economic development, he said, "The NRC is a process under the supervision of the Supreme Court to identify whether any foreigner is living in the country. It is a standard process in any democratic nation to ensure that only citizens have the right to vote."

Panda reiterated that governance under the BJP has brought stability, development, and peace, which he said would play a key role in the party's electoral prospects in Assam.

Assam Heads to Polls

Assam will vote in a single phase on April 9 across 126 constituencies, with counting on May 4.

The BJP-led NDA, comprising the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad, and Bodoland People's Front, seeks a third consecutive term. The Congress-led alliance, including AJP, Raijor Dal, CPI(M), CPI(ML), and others, aims to capitalise on anti-incumbency and reclaim power.