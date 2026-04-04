BJP National President Nitin Nabin slammed opposition leaders as "part-time" politicians in Silchar, asserting the BJP works full-time for Assam's development. Minister Piyush Hazarika contrasted BJP's achievements with Congress's past rule.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Saturday took a dig at opposition leaders in Silchar, describing them as "part-time" politicians who only appear during elections. The BJP National President further asserted that the BJP leadership works full-time and remains committed to the region's development at all times. Addressing a public gathering, Nitin Nabin said, "I am seeing these days that some part-time leaders have come now that elections are here, so they are roaming around. BJP leaders and leadership work full-time. They work committed to the people of the region at all times... You are going to form a government that will move forward in the direction of how to make Assam developed by 2047."

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BJP Highlights Development Record

Meanwhile, Assam Minister Piyush Hazarika on Saturday asserted that the people of the state will vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies in the upcoming Assembly elections, expressing confidence that the Congress will not be supported by voters. Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Hazarika highlighted the achievements of the BJP-led government, contrasting them with the Congress's record during its decades-long rule in the state. He said 16 medical colleges and 32 universities have been built under the BJP-led government, compared to six hospitals and 12 universities during 70 years of Congress rule.

Assam will witness the polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Opposition Hits the Campaign Trail

On the other hand, on Friday, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi visited Sarupathar to campaign for opposition alliance candidate Jiban Chutia in the Sarupathar constituency. Addressing a large election rally attended by nearly five thousand people at Nolonipathar Church playground, both leaders sharply criticised the sitting MLA Biswajit Phukan and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Key Promises and Manifesto Pledges

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah promised that a third consecutive BJP government would tackle infiltrators in the state and focus on the development and welfare of tribal communities.

The BJP released its manifesto on Tuesday, outlining 31 promises aimed at transforming Assam into a "brightest state."

Assam is set to go into single-phase elections on April 9 on 126 seats across the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, in alliance with Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People's Front, aims to retain power for the third consecutive time.

On Sunday, Congress also announced a set of five key promises, including monthly cash transfers for women, a pension for senior citizens, health coverage, justice for singer Zubeen Garg, and land rights for 10 lakh indigenous people.

On the other hand, Congress is challenging the BJP-led alliance with a six-party bloc including Congress, Assam Jati Parishad (AJP), Raijor Dal, CPI(M), CPI(ML), and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference.

The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)