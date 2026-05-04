NDA wins Assam for third straight term with 102/126 seats. BJP alone bags 81 seats. Massive mandate boosts Himanta Biswa Sarma and strengthens BJP’s Northeast dominance.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has returned to power in Assam for a third consecutive term with a sweeping mandate, further consolidating the state as the party’s strongest base in the Northeast. The verdict also strengthens Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s governance model and political standing within the BJP.

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According to Election Commission data, the NDA has won or is leading in 102 of the 126 Assembly seats, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 64.

The BJP alone has won 81 seats and is leading in one more constituency. Among its allies, the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) have secured 10 seats each.

Historic scale of victory

This marks a significant milestone in Assam’s electoral history. For the first time since Independence, an alliance has crossed the 100-seat mark in the state. It is also the first instance where a non-Congress party or alliance has secured such a decisive majority.

Even earlier non-Congress governments, including the BJP’s own regimes in 2016 and 2021, did not see a single party independently cross the majority threshold in this manner.

National implications for BJP

The scale of the victory carries clear national implications. It strengthens the BJP’s narrative of expanding and consolidating state-level dominance ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections and the 2029 Lok Sabha cycle.

Alongside its strong performance in West Bengal and continued hold in Assam, the BJP has sent what party leaders describe as a clear message of its tightening grip across large parts of the country.

With results from five states now in, the BJP-led NDA will be governing 21 of 31 states and Union Territories.

Party reaction: “Modi’s hands strengthened”

Reacting to the outcome, Assam BJP social media in-charge Ranjib Kumar Sarmah told PTI that the results have strengthened Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

“The Congress and its INDIA bloc are totally demoralised across the country now. We can see that from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. The people of the country have rejected the anti-BJP leadership fully,” he said.

On the Assam verdict specifically, Sarma credited internal coordination within the party.

“It was ensured that only genuine people get the benefits of welfare schemes, which played an important role in securing this verdict. People also realised that the BJP is going to maintain the social fabric without taking any vindictive position against any community,” he added.

Campaign focus: immigration, land and identity

The BJP’s campaign in Assam revolved around issues of illegal immigration, eviction drives, and concerns over “identity, land and security”.

The party claimed it had freed 1.5 lakh bighas of land from what it described as “Bangladeshi encroachers”.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also promised to deport “every infiltrator” within five years if the BJP remains in power, a statement that appears to have resonated with a significant section of voters.

Mandate boosts eviction push

The scale of the victory is expected to give Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma greater political capital to continue eviction drives and “push-back” operations.

“Our eviction drives will continue to clear encroachments. Our government will not accept any interference with our cultural heritage and identity,” Sarma said.

BJP leaders argue that these actions will be pursued even more aggressively over the next five years.

Alliance strategy and political engineering

The result also underscores the effectiveness of the BJP’s alliance strategy in the state. Strategic partnerships with the AGP and BPF, combined with delimitation that reduced Muslim-majority constituencies, are seen as key contributors to the outcome.

Party leaders say this reflects a broader political playbook that blends regional alliances with targeted social engineering.

Sarma’s rising national profile

If the BJP central leadership retains Himanta Biswa Sarma as Chief Minister for a second term, it would further establish him as one of the party’s most important leaders in the Northeast.

Sarma, who has long played an active role in regional coordination as convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), had seen the platform lose relevance in recent years. This emphatic victory, however, is likely to revive his influence in shaping BJP’s regional strategy.