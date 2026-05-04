Assam Assembly Election 2026 results show the NDA surging ahead with a strong mandate across the state. Early trends indicate a clear lead over opposition parties, marking a decisive shift in voter preference. Check the full constituency-wise winners list here.

The Assam Assembly Election 2026 results have delivered a decisive political mandate, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, securing a strong position across the state. Early trends and declared results indicate a clear consolidation of power for the ruling alliance, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its partners performing strongly across both urban and rural constituencies. The outcome suggests a continued mandate for the NDA, with several key leaders retaining their strongholds across Assam.

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The election witnessed a multi-cornered contest involving the BJP-led NDA, the Indian National Congress, regional parties, and other emerging political formations. While the NDA has established a clear lead in a majority of constituencies, opposition parties have managed to secure victories in select pockets, reflecting a mixed but largely pro-incumbency verdict from voters.

Full List of Winners

The BJP and its alliance partners have registered significant victories across multiple constituencies, strengthening the NDA’s overall position in the state.

Goalpara West – Pabitra Rabha

Dudhnai – Tankeswar Rabha

Abhayapuri – Bhupen Roy

Buni – Arup Kumar Dey

Bhowanipur-Sorbhog – Ranjeet Kumar Dass

Boko-Chaygaon – Raju Mish

Palasbari – Himangshu Shekhar Baishya

Rangia – Bhabesh Kalita

Kamalpur – Diganta Kalita

Dispur – Pradyut Bordoloi

New Guwahati – Diplu Ranjan Sarmah

Guwahati Central – Vijay Kumar Gupta

Jalukbari – Himanta Biswa Sarma

Barkhetri – Narayan Deka

Nalbari – Jayanta Mallabaruah

Tihu – Chandramohan Patowary

Tamulpur – Biswajit Daimary

Goreswar – Victor Kumar Das

Tangla – Iskan Chandra Deka

Sipajhar – Paramananda Rajbongshi

Mangaldai – Nilima Devi

Jagiroad – Pijush Hazarika

Morigaon – Rama Kanta Dewri

Barhampur – Jitu Goswami

Nagaon-Batadraba – Rupak Sarmah

Raha – Sashi Kanta Das

Hojai – Shiladitya Dev

Lumding – Sibu Misra

Barchalla – Ritu Baran Sarmah

Rangapara – Krishna Kamal Tanti

Nadaur – Padma Hazarika

Biswanath – Pallab Lochan Das

Behali – Munindra Das (Bapti)

Gohpur – Utpal Borah

Bihpuria – Bhupen Kumar Borah

Rongonadi – Rishiraj Hazarika

Lakhimpur – Manab Deka

Dhakuakhana – Shri Naba Kumar Doley

Dhemaji – Dr Ranoj Pegu

Sissibargaon – Jiban Gogoi

Jonai – Bhubon Pegu

Sadiya – Bolin Chetia

Doomdooma – Rupesh Gowala

Margherita – Bhaskar Sharma

Makum – Sanjoy Kishan

Tinsukia – Pulok Gohain

Chabua-Lahowal – Binod Hazarika

Dibrugarh – Prasanta Phukan

Khowang – Chakradhar Gogoi

Duliajan – Rameswar Teli

Tingkhong – Bimal Borah

Naharkatia – Taranga Gogoi

Sonari – Dhormeswar Konwar

Mahmora – Suruj Dehingia

Demow – Susanta Borgohain

Nazira – Mayur Borgohain

Jorhat – Hitendra Nath Goswami

Mariani – Rupjyoti Kurmi

Titabor – Dhiraj Gowala

Golaghat – Ajanta Neog

Dergaon – Mridul Kumar Dutta

Khumtai – Mrinal Saikia

Sarupathar – Biswajit Phukan

Bokajan – Surjya Rongphar

Howraghat – Lunsing Teron

Diphu – Bidya Sing Engleng

Rongkhang – Tuliram Ronghang

Amri – Harsing Teron

Lakhipur – Kaushik Rai

Udharbond – Rajdeep Goala

Katigorah – Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha

Borkhola – Kishor Nath

Silchar – Dr Rajdeep Roy

Dholai – Amiya Kanti Das

Hailakandi – Milon Das

Patharkandi – Krishnendu Paul

Ram Krishna Nagar – Bijoy Malakar

Dhubri – Baby Begum

Jaleswar – Aftab Uddin Mollah

Goalpara East – Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam

Srijangram – Md Nurul Islam

Chenga – Abdur Rahim Ahmed

Pakabetbari – Jakir Hussain Sikdar

Chamaria – Rekibuddin Ahmed

Laharighat – Dr Asif Mohammad Nazar

Samaguri – Tanzil Hussain

Nowboicha – Dr Joy Prakash Das

Sonai – Aminul Haque Laskar

Algapur-Katlicherra – Zubair Anam Mazumder

Gossaigaon – Sabharam Basumatary

Dotma – Rabiram Narzary

Kokrajhar – Sewli Mohilary

Sidli Chirang – Paniram Brahma

Manas – Thaneswar Basumatary

Baksa – Maneswar Brahma

Bhergaon – Maheswar Baro

Udalguri – Rihon Daimari

Mazbat – Charan Boro

Barpeta – Dipak Kumar Das

Dimoria – Dr Tapan Das

Kaliabor – Keshab Mahanta

Tezpur – Prithiraj Rava

Teok – Bikash Saikia

Bokakhat – Atul Bora

Dalgaon – Mazibur Rahman

Binnakandi – Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal

Dhing – Mehboob Muktar

Sibsagar – Akhil Gogoi

Mandia – Sherman Ali Ahmed

Assam Political Landscape: NDA Strengthens Its Grip

The Assam Assembly Election 2026 results underline the continued dominance of the NDA under Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. The alliance has performed strongly across diverse regions, including Upper Assam, Lower Assam, and tribal-dominated areas. The BJP’s organisational strength, combined with support from allies such as the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), has helped consolidate the ruling coalition’s position.

The Assam election results 2026 highlight a clear continuation of NDA dominance in the state’s political landscape. While opposition parties remain relevant in select constituencies, the overall mandate reflects voter preference for stability and continuity in governance. With several key leaders retaining their seats and strong performances across regions, the NDA appears set to continue leading Assam in the coming term.