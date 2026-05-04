Assam Assembly Election 2026 results show the NDA surging ahead with a strong mandate across the state. Early trends indicate a clear lead over opposition parties, marking a decisive shift in voter preference. Check the full constituency-wise winners list here.
The Assam Assembly Election 2026 results have delivered a decisive political mandate, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, securing a strong position across the state. Early trends and declared results indicate a clear consolidation of power for the ruling alliance, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its partners performing strongly across both urban and rural constituencies. The outcome suggests a continued mandate for the NDA, with several key leaders retaining their strongholds across Assam.
The election witnessed a multi-cornered contest involving the BJP-led NDA, the Indian National Congress, regional parties, and other emerging political formations. While the NDA has established a clear lead in a majority of constituencies, opposition parties have managed to secure victories in select pockets, reflecting a mixed but largely pro-incumbency verdict from voters.
Full List of Winners
The BJP and its alliance partners have registered significant victories across multiple constituencies, strengthening the NDA’s overall position in the state.
- Goalpara West – Pabitra Rabha
- Dudhnai – Tankeswar Rabha
- Abhayapuri – Bhupen Roy
- Buni – Arup Kumar Dey
- Bhowanipur-Sorbhog – Ranjeet Kumar Dass
- Boko-Chaygaon – Raju Mish
- Palasbari – Himangshu Shekhar Baishya
- Rangia – Bhabesh Kalita
- Kamalpur – Diganta Kalita
- Dispur – Pradyut Bordoloi
- New Guwahati – Diplu Ranjan Sarmah
- Guwahati Central – Vijay Kumar Gupta
- Jalukbari – Himanta Biswa Sarma
- Barkhetri – Narayan Deka
- Nalbari – Jayanta Mallabaruah
- Tihu – Chandramohan Patowary
- Tamulpur – Biswajit Daimary
- Goreswar – Victor Kumar Das
- Tangla – Iskan Chandra Deka
- Sipajhar – Paramananda Rajbongshi
- Mangaldai – Nilima Devi
- Jagiroad – Pijush Hazarika
- Morigaon – Rama Kanta Dewri
- Barhampur – Jitu Goswami
- Nagaon-Batadraba – Rupak Sarmah
- Raha – Sashi Kanta Das
- Hojai – Shiladitya Dev
- Lumding – Sibu Misra
- Barchalla – Ritu Baran Sarmah
- Rangapara – Krishna Kamal Tanti
- Nadaur – Padma Hazarika
- Biswanath – Pallab Lochan Das
- Behali – Munindra Das (Bapti)
- Gohpur – Utpal Borah
- Bihpuria – Bhupen Kumar Borah
- Rongonadi – Rishiraj Hazarika
- Lakhimpur – Manab Deka
- Dhakuakhana – Shri Naba Kumar Doley
- Dhemaji – Dr Ranoj Pegu
- Sissibargaon – Jiban Gogoi
- Jonai – Bhubon Pegu
- Sadiya – Bolin Chetia
- Doomdooma – Rupesh Gowala
- Margherita – Bhaskar Sharma
- Makum – Sanjoy Kishan
- Tinsukia – Pulok Gohain
- Chabua-Lahowal – Binod Hazarika
- Dibrugarh – Prasanta Phukan
- Khowang – Chakradhar Gogoi
- Duliajan – Rameswar Teli
- Tingkhong – Bimal Borah
- Naharkatia – Taranga Gogoi
- Sonari – Dhormeswar Konwar
- Mahmora – Suruj Dehingia
- Demow – Susanta Borgohain
- Nazira – Mayur Borgohain
- Jorhat – Hitendra Nath Goswami
- Mariani – Rupjyoti Kurmi
- Titabor – Dhiraj Gowala
- Golaghat – Ajanta Neog
- Dergaon – Mridul Kumar Dutta
- Khumtai – Mrinal Saikia
- Sarupathar – Biswajit Phukan
- Bokajan – Surjya Rongphar
- Howraghat – Lunsing Teron
- Diphu – Bidya Sing Engleng
- Rongkhang – Tuliram Ronghang
- Amri – Harsing Teron
- Lakhipur – Kaushik Rai
- Udharbond – Rajdeep Goala
- Katigorah – Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha
- Borkhola – Kishor Nath
- Silchar – Dr Rajdeep Roy
- Dholai – Amiya Kanti Das
- Hailakandi – Milon Das
- Patharkandi – Krishnendu Paul
- Ram Krishna Nagar – Bijoy Malakar
- Dhubri – Baby Begum
- Jaleswar – Aftab Uddin Mollah
- Goalpara East – Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam
- Srijangram – Md Nurul Islam
- Chenga – Abdur Rahim Ahmed
- Pakabetbari – Jakir Hussain Sikdar
- Chamaria – Rekibuddin Ahmed
- Laharighat – Dr Asif Mohammad Nazar
- Samaguri – Tanzil Hussain
- Nowboicha – Dr Joy Prakash Das
- Sonai – Aminul Haque Laskar
- Algapur-Katlicherra – Zubair Anam Mazumder
- Gossaigaon – Sabharam Basumatary
- Dotma – Rabiram Narzary
- Kokrajhar – Sewli Mohilary
- Sidli Chirang – Paniram Brahma
- Manas – Thaneswar Basumatary
- Baksa – Maneswar Brahma
- Bhergaon – Maheswar Baro
- Udalguri – Rihon Daimari
- Mazbat – Charan Boro
- Barpeta – Dipak Kumar Das
- Dimoria – Dr Tapan Das
- Kaliabor – Keshab Mahanta
- Tezpur – Prithiraj Rava
- Teok – Bikash Saikia
- Bokakhat – Atul Bora
- Dalgaon – Mazibur Rahman
- Binnakandi – Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal
- Dhing – Mehboob Muktar
- Sibsagar – Akhil Gogoi
- Mandia – Sherman Ali Ahmed
Assam Political Landscape: NDA Strengthens Its Grip
The Assam Assembly Election 2026 results underline the continued dominance of the NDA under Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. The alliance has performed strongly across diverse regions, including Upper Assam, Lower Assam, and tribal-dominated areas. The BJP’s organisational strength, combined with support from allies such as the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), has helped consolidate the ruling coalition’s position.
The Assam election results 2026 highlight a clear continuation of NDA dominance in the state’s political landscape. While opposition parties remain relevant in select constituencies, the overall mandate reflects voter preference for stability and continuity in governance. With several key leaders retaining their seats and strong performances across regions, the NDA appears set to continue leading Assam in the coming term.