Sanju Boruah, a senior Assam Congress leader, has resigned from the party, citing 'grave national concern' over 'Pakistani agent' allegations against state chief Gaurav Gogoi, calling the party ideologically and morally unsafe under his leadership.

In a huge blow to Congress' election campaign in Assam, Sanju Boruah, Vice Chairman of Assam Congress Campaign Committee 2026, resigned from the primary membership of the party amid "Pakistani agent" allegations against State Chief Gaurav Gogoi.

'Nation Comes First': Boruah's Resignation Letter

Citing "deeply troubled conscience," Boruah said that the allegations levelled against Gaurav Gogoi by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are "matters of grave national concern." Further slamming Gogoi, he also alleged a "persistent disconnect from grassroots realities, indifference towards people's issues, and disregard for organisational discipline and party constitution."

In a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday, Baruah wrote, "With a deeply troubled conscience and an acute sense of responsibility towards the nation, I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress with immediate effect. This decision has been taken after serious deliberation and moral introspection, and not in haste or emotion."

"Regrettably, under the present leadership of the APCC President, Gaurav Gogoi, my conscience categorically refuses to permit me to continue. Serious allegations and concerns regarding his name being linked with Pakistan's ISI are matters of grave national concern. Remaining silent or continuing under such leadership would amount to a compromise with my principles-something I am neither willing nor capable of doing," he added.

"Taking this step causes me immense personal pain. However, I firmly believe that the nation comes first, and the party must follow. Sadly, under the present leadership of the APCC, I no longer believe that the party is ideologically, morally, or organisationally safe. Therefore, with a heavy yet resolute heart, I hereby submit my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress, effective from today. I will always value the memories of my long association with the party and my service to the people of Assam," the letter read.

SIT Probe and Gogoi's Response

Boruah also held significant posts, including Congress Senior Spokesperson and Executive Member of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee.

This comes after Chief Minister Sarma released findings from a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe alleging that Gaurav Gogoi, his British wife, Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi, and a Pakistani national, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, share "deep links".

However, on Monday, Gaurav Gogoi asked the Supreme Court to take suo-motu cognisance against the CM for disclosing his children's details to the media. Refuting the allegations levelled against him, Gaurav Gogoi said that the SIT could not produce any evidence.

This comes as a jolt in the party's campaign for the Assam Assembly elections, which will be held later this year. (ANI)