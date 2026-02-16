Assam Congress leader Bhupen Borah has withdrawn his resignation following discussions with the party's leadership, including Rahul Gandhi. The matter was resolved amicably through dialogue, according to party in-charge Jitendra Singh.

Bhupen Borah Withdraws Resignation After Talks with Leadership

Assam Congress in-charge Jitendra Singh on Monday said that senior party leader Bhupen Borah has withdrawn his resignation following discussions with the party's leadership, adding that the matter has been resolved amicably through dialogue.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said that Borah, who has been associated with the Indian National Congress for nearly three decades, had earlier submitted his resignation to the party's national president. However, the resignation was not accepted. "Senior Congress leader Bhupen Borah is an important member of the Congress family. He had sent his resignation to our party's national president. Sometimes, differences arise within the Congress family. The Congress president has not accepted his resignation. Party leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, had a long conversation with him. We have resolved it through dialogue. I thank Bhupen Borah for withdrawing his resignation," Singh said. He further stated that the issue was settled internally after consultations between Borah and the senior leadership.

Internal Issues Cited as Reason for Initial Decision

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Bhupen Kumar Borah confirmed his resignation from the party, saying he has sent his resignation to the Congress high command but chose not to elaborate on the reasons immediately. Borah said he would provide details when he deems it necessary. "I don't deem it necessary to speak on why I resigned. I have certainly resigned and sent my resignation to the high command... Whenever I think it necessary, I will call you and speak in detail," Borah told reporters.

While refraining from elaborating on the reasons behind his decision, Borah hinted that the developments stemmed from internal issues beginning with the Behali episode. "You know a little about why I resigned; everyone knows it. All of this started from Behali," he said.

He also hinted at dissatisfaction regarding internal decision-making processes within the party, particularly in connection with participation in the Majuli yatra. "I have told the PCC chief that if the Congress party can't even decide on who they want with them in the Majuli yatra, then we need to look at the future of the party," Borah remarked.