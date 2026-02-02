Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind has approached the Supreme Court against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly using the derogatory term 'Miya' for Muslims, calling it hate speech and seeking regulatory guidelines for constitutional functionaries.

The Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind, an organisation of Indian Muslims and Muslim scholars, has filed a plea in the Supreme Court against the recent remarks made by the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, where the BJP leader allegedly used the term 'Miya' to describe Muslims.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The plea moved by Jamiat President Maulana Mahmood Madani states that the term 'Miya' is a derogatory reference to Muslims, and when such a reference is made by a person occupying a high-constitutional office, it cannot be dismissed as political rhetoric or free speech. "Instead, they amount to a deliberate attempt to spread hatred, create hostility, and stigmatise an entire community", a press release by the organisation reads.

Plea seeks guidelines against hate speech

The plea requests the Supreme Court to lay down regulatory guidelines for constitutional functionaries to ensure no one is allowed to take shelter behind their position to promote communal hatred, incite public animosity or vilify any group.

The petition specifically refers to a speech delivered by the Assam Chief Minister on January 27, 2026, in which he allegedly stated that four to five lakh "Miya" voters would be removed from the electoral rolls and declared that he and his party were "directly against the Miya community." The petition notes that the term "Miya" is commonly used in Assam as a derogatory reference to Muslims.

Jamiat has further submitted that statements of this nature directly violate constitutional values of equality, fraternity, secularism, and human dignity. Thus, there is no merit in seeking protection of such remarks under the right to freedom of speech, it has added.

It has also expressed concern that such speeches (against the Muslim community) have continued despite repeated suo motu directions issued by the Supreme Court to curb hate speech. Thus, the plea seeks that guidelines should be formed to ensure that nobody is above the constitutional norms.

"Considering the recent speech delivered on January 27, 2026 in Assam by a person a constitutional position (as stated above), this Hon'ble Court must consider some regulatory guidelines to keep a check on persons holding constitutional positions, delivering speeches which are communal in nature targeting/vilifying/ demonizing communities by giving speech which in a given context of the speaker "primarily carries no other meaning other than hatred, hostility and ill will. This collective to ensure that nobody is above the constitutional norms shall ensure the basics of Rule of law", the plea reads.

The case has been filed through Advocate Farrukh Rasheed, and written submissions in the plea have been drawn by Senior Advocate MR Shamshad. (ANI)