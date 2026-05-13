After taking oath for his second term, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said his govt will work with West Bengal on common issues. He also affirmed that the NDA 3.0 govt will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and fulfil all manifesto promises.

UCC and Manifesto Promises

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the state government will work with the newly elected Suvendu Adhikari government in West Bengal to resolve common issues and develop the region.

After Himanta Biswa Sarma took oath for his second consecutive term as the Assam CM, he affirmed that the NDA 3.0 government will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and fulfil the promises mentioned in the BJP's manifesto.

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Collaboration with West Bengal

He told reporters in Guwahati, "Now that we (BJP) have a government in Bengal, Assam is feeling more secure because we face a lot of common issues. The governments of West Bengal and Assam can work jointly in many areas to develop our states. This was not the case in the last 60 years. The future is looking great. The presence of West Bengal CM at the oath-taking ceremony yesterday, and the kind of love people of West Bengal showed for us, projects a bright future for the North East."

High-Profile Oath-Taking Ceremony

Speaking about the swearing-in ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries, CM Sarma said, "Yesterday, the CMs of NDA ruled states were present (at the oath ceremony). Even though Mizoram CM is not a part of NDA, he was present to show solidarity for the North East. Leading industrialists, sportspersons and ambassadors of important countries were also present there yesterday. Yesterday's event demonstrates how Prime Minister Modi attaches importance to this victory. The PM, by attending the event, showed his love and respect for the region."

Governance and Priorities for New Term

Sarma added that he will run the NDA government as per the election manifesto, under the ambit of the Constitution. He said, "I will run my government according to the election manifesto of the BJP and NDA as I serve under the ambit of the Constitution... "UCC (Uniform Civil Code) is a part of our manifesto. We will try to implement every word we have mentioned in our manifesto, including UCC."

"The identity and security of Assam will be paramount for us. We will also work to develop Assam in a way that we contribute to the growth of the nation. Our politics will revolve around the identity of Assam and its people," he added.

Uttarakhand, followed by Gujarat, became the only two states to have implemented the UCC.

Looking back at his first term as the Chief Minister, he noted, "My first term was a learning experience. We dealt with COVID. There were many things in the pipeline which we could not materialise in the first term. In this tenure, Assam will see more development. Now that we have a friendly government in West Bengal, we will be able to work together to secure our part of the nation."

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took oath for a second consecutive term at a grand ceremony held at the Khanapara Veterinary College Field in Guwahati on Tuesday, marking what was described as the beginning of the "NDA 3.0 era" in the state.

He is scheduled to hold the first cabinet meeting of the newly elected government today. He said that the Assembly Session will begin on May 21.