Assam Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, formally unveiled the plaque bearing the UNESCO World Heritage recognition certificate awarded to the Charaideo Moidams at a ceremonial event held at the Charaideo Maidam complex in Charaideo on Thursday. It may be noted that Charaideo Moidams were accorded World Heritage site status at the 46th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in New Delhi on 26 July 2024.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, visiting the Moidam complex said that the recognition brought immense joy and pride to the lives of the people of the state. Referring to this achievement as one of the State government's most significant successes over the past decade, Sarma said the UNESCO certificate has now been displayed as a plaque to allow people in the State and beyond to see it.

Tourism Surge Post-Recognition

Highlighting the rise in tourism and footfall following the World Heritage recognition, the Chief Minister said that the number of visitors to Charaideo has increased substantially. He stated that in the past year, around 200 foreign tourists visited the site, while the number of domestic tourists reached nearly 80,000.

Future Development and Conservation Plans

The Chief Minister identified several key tasks to be undertaken at the Charaideo Moidam site. He said the site has significant potential for academic research and exploration. Many Moidams are yet to be excavated, and DNA preservation of recovered materials has not been carried out so far. Describing the site as a vast, undiscovered reservoir of research opportunities, he announced that steps would be taken to establish a dedicated research centre for Charaideo Moidams under a university initiative in the state. Through such research, students could pursue doctoral degrees while bringing to light hidden artefacts and historical findings.

Conservation and Maintenance

He further informed that an allocation of Rs. 25 crore has already been made for conservation purposes. Necessary steps will be taken to ensure the site's regular maintenance, including increasing staffing and establishing an annual maintenance fund.

Community Participation and Tourism Infrastructure

Stressing the importance of local community participation, he said that adequate homestays and eco-friendly guesthouses would be developed to meet tourist demand. He also urged the local people to contribute through the regular organisation of festivals and events associated with the Moidams, such as Me-Dam-Me-Phi etc to create more socio-cultural attractions for the tourists.

Buffer Zone Development

The Chief Minister also stressed the urgent need to develop the buffer zone around the Charaideo Moidams. He stated that the buffer zone includes 21 Moidams, temples, and the Moidams of royal queens. Parallel efforts would also be undertaken to develop these heritage structures.

Elevating Heritage and History

Reiterating the State government's commitment to transforming the Charaideo Moidams into a national and international tourism destination, the Chief Minister stated that all necessary measures would be taken to elevate the site into a true World Heritage destination. He moreover said that appropriate academic study of the rich six-hundred-year history of the illustrious Ahom dynasty would be undertaken to acquaint the younger generation with its historical significance.

Minister of Cooperation etc Jogen Mohan, MLA Dharmeswar Konwar, Director of Archaeology Dr. Dipirekha Kouli, District Commissioner, and several other functionaries accompanied the Chief Minister to the Moidam complex.