Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed 439 appointment letters for various government departments in Guwahati. This brings the total number of government jobs under his tenure to 1,65,749, reinforcing the state's merit-based recruitment policy.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, continuing the Assam Government’s transparent and merit-based recruitment process, presented appointment letters to 439 candidates for different departments at a programme held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Sunday. The appointment letters were given for various posts in the Cooperation, Labour Welfare, Public Health Engineering and Water Resources departments. With this, the total number of government appointments under the two terms of the State Government has reached 1,65,749.

Recruitment Across Key Departments

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr Sarma extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the candidates who received appointment letters today, as well as their parents and guardians. Highlighting the recent achievements and recruitment records of the departments concerned, the Chief Minister said that the Assam Co-operative Apex Bank, an important pillar of Assam’s cooperative movement, had once reached a stage where it was on the verge of losing its licence from the Reserve Bank of India, which had to intervene to regulate its operations. "However, the bank is now fully managed through information technology and artificial intelligence. As a result, the bank has not only regained its lost glory, but it has also been consistently making profits and has secured recognition as a scheduled bank, enabling the safe deposit of government funds. 175 posts have been filled in the bank today. In addition, the bank has generated numerous indirect employment opportunities," the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, a medical college has already been established in Guwahati under the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) scheme, which provides medical services to workers earning less than Rs. 21,000 per month. The institution has 50 MBBS seats, and its second batch of students will commence classes this year. Today, 12 Insurance Medical Officers were appointed to serve the 33 dispensaries and hospitals operating under the ESI scheme. A total of 338 appointments have been made in the Labour Welfare Department over the past five years.

The Chief Minister stated that 184 Junior Engineers have been appointed to the Public Health Engineering Department, established in 1956, which currently implements important schemes such as the Jal Jeevan Mission. "During the previous term, 1,173 appointments were made in this department. Similarly, 52 Assistant Engineers and 16 Junior Engineers were appointed to the Water Resources Department today. As a result, a total of 2,815 appointments have been made in this department over the past five years," he said.

Administrative Transformation and a Youthful Workforce

He informed that the State Government has increased capital expenditure and accelerated the recruitment of faculty members in colleges through the Engineering Service Recruitment Board to address the frustration that had once prevailed among engineering and polytechnic students due to a lack of employment opportunities. Referring to the sweeping transformation in the State’s administrative system, the Chief Minister said that out of the approximately 4 lakh government employees currently serving under the present government, 1.65 lakh are newly recruited youth. As a result, nearly 40 per cent of government employees are now below 40 years of age. "If another two lakh appointments are made under the present government, nearly 90 per cent of employees in government offices will constitute a dynamic workforce around the age of 40 years," he added.

The Chief Minister further stated that the government has accelerated the promotion process, which would create vacancies at lower levels for fresh recruitment and enable officers to attain senior positions, such as Director and Joint Director. This would allow them to serve in the higher positions for at least two years before retirement. He also mentioned that the new Pay Commission has begun its work and that employees’ salaries would be revised following the submission of its report.

A 'Golden Era' of Transparency

Speaking about transparency in recruitment, the Chief Minister termed the present period as a ‘golden era’ for Assam. He observed that before 2014, it was not possible for ministers and the Chief Minister to distribute appointment letters at public gatherings in this manner, as the entire recruitment process from the commencement of examinations to the declaration of results was often mired in controversy. "The present government, however, has succeeded in creating an atmosphere of confidence and trust in the State," he said.

The Chief Minister further stated that the transparency of the recruitment process has enabled candidates, their parents, and spouses to attend the appointment letter distribution programme. "Even some individuals who have not secured jobs also attended the programme and shared their joy on the occasion. Young men and women could now upload their appointment letters on social media without fear and with pride, confident that nobody would ridicule them by alleging that they have secured their jobs by paying money or using political influence," he said.

Warning Against Corruption

The Chief Minister termed the complete eradication of the dark chapter of corruption from the State and the establishment of a clean, trustworthy environment based on merit as one of the biggest achievements of the government. He said that securing a government job should not be the ultimate goal of life; rather, it should be viewed as a means of serving the people. Urging the newly appointed candidates to work in the larger public interest, he expressed concern that despite the complete transparency introduced in the functioning of the Assam Public Service Commission and other recruitment processes under the present government, corruption has not yet been eliminated from society. He said that the recent incidents involving newly appointed officers allegedly demanding bribes and being caught red-handed, with crores of rupees recovered from their residences, have caused serious concern. "In the past, some people had attempted to justify accepting bribes on the grounds that they had paid money to secure their jobs. However, in the present era of transparent recruitment, engaging in corruption can only invite problems and punishment," he said.

The Chief Minister expressed deep disappointment that young people who spoke out against corruption or advocated revolution while studying in universities and colleges sometimes resorted to taking bribes from poor citizens after joining government service. He urged the newly appointed youth to work patiently and responsibly instead of immediately entering into a race for material possessions, such as cars and flats, upon joining service. He cautioned that if they accumulated wealth at home through dishonest means, vigilance raids could take place at any time.

Embracing Technology and Skill Upgradation

Referring to the influence of social media in the present context, the Chief Minister said that it has democratised society, ensuring that everyone from political leaders to government officers and employees remains under the scrutiny of the public. He also highlighted the rapid technological transformation taking place in government offices. Within the next two to three years, artificial intelligence would be capable of handling file-noting work in government offices, while emerging technologies would become integral to official operations. He cautioned that officers and employees who failed to upgrade their skills risked becoming irrelevant in the workplace in the years ahead.

To keep pace with rapid technological advancements, the Chief Minister urged the newly appointed youth to register themselves on the iGOT platform, launched at the initiative of the Prime Minister of India, and regularly undertake new courses. He expressed satisfaction that government employees in Assam are playing a leading role in upgrading their skills through this platform.

A Call for Integrity

Sarma, on the occasion, also urged the employees to sustain their integrity they possessed during their student days. He called upon them to remain respectful towards their parents and establish themselves as exemplary public servants, contributing to the creation of a healthy and progressive society.

Chief Secretary Ravi Kota delivered the welcome address. Minister for Labour Welfare, etc Rameswar Teli; Minister for Public Health Engineering, Krishnendu Paul; Minister for Water Resources, Sushanta Borgohain; and MLA and Chairman of Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Limited, Biswajit Phukan, also addressed the gathering. MLA Amiya Kanti Das, Mayor of Guwahati Municipal Corporation Mrigen Sarania, and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)