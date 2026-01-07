Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and PM Narendra Modi expressed grief over the death of former Union Minister Kabindra Purkayastha. Sarma hailed him as an 'institution' who founded the BJP in the region and served as a mentor to many karyakartas.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of former Member of Parliament and Union Minister Kabindra Purkayastha.

CM Sarma Pays Tribute

In a message of condolence, the Chief Minister called Purkayastha a "prolific intellectual, a committed karyakarta". "He was an institution in himself, someone who laid the foundation of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the region and helped it grow as Assam's preferred political party," CM Sarma wrote on X.

He also recalled Kabindra Purkayastha's political journey. "From the lanes of Silchar to the corridors of Parliament, from his days as Pracharak to a Union Minister, he consistently kept people and their issues at the forefront as he championed the cause of Assam and North East in various forums. For us karyakartas, he was not only a people's representative but also a mentor, an elder, a reassuring presence who showed that politics is about values, simplicity, service and above all taking care of each other as family members," he said.

CM Sarma added, "His legacy though cannot be measured merely by the offices or positions he held, but by how he always espoused Sewa Bhav through his actions. From helping displaced Hindu refugees to assisting Assam's growth aspirations, his life was dedicated to the people and their welfare. The stalwart's passing away leaves a void which can never be filled. I fondly recollect my long association with him and will always cherish the many learnings I got from him over the years."

PM Modi Expresses Sorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed deep sorrow at the passing of former Member of Parliament and Union Minister Shri Kabindra Purkayastha Ji. In his message, the Prime Minister said he is pained by the loss of Shri Purkayastha Ji, whose unwavering commitment to serving society and significant contribution towards the progress of Assam will always be remembered. He noted that Purkayastha Ji played a vital role in strengthening the Bharatiya Janata Party across the state. (ANI)