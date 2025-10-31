Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation for a Medanta hospital, a Cocoon hospital, and a Lemon Tree hotel in Guwahati. The projects, worth Rs 800 crore, are part of the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit to boost healthcare and hospitality.

Taking a decisive step toward implementing the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed during the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday laid the foundation stone for three major projects in Sarusajai. They are Medanta Super-Speciality Hospital by Global Health Limited, Cocoon Mother and Childcare Hospital by RJ Corp Healthcare, and the Lemon Tree Premier Five-Star Hotel at a programme held at Sarusajai in Guwahati on Friday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Rs 800 Crore Investment to Boost Assam's Infrastructure

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma said, "Today marks a significant day in the journey of Assam's industrial development, which will have far-reaching impact on strengthening the state's healthcare and hospitality infrastructure."

Sharing information about the projects, the Chief Minister said that the projects are being set up with an investment of around Rs 800 crore under the MoUs signed during Advantage Assam 2.0 in February. "The Medanta Super-Speciality Hospital will be constructed on 3.5 acres of land, the Cocoon Mother and Childcare Hospital on 1 acre, and the Lemon Tree Premier Hotel on 1.75 acres," he said.

The Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt gratitude, on behalf of the people of Assam, to Dr. Naresh Trehan of Medanta Group, Ravikant Jaipuria of RJ Corp Healthcare, and Patanjali Keswani of Lemon Tree Group for their contribution towards the state's development in the health and hospitality sectors.

Spotlight on the Flagship Projects

Medanta Super-Speciality Hospital

"The establishment of the Medanta Super-Speciality Hospital in Guwahati will set a new benchmark in delivering quality healthcare in the region. The hospital will offer advanced medical services such as robotic procedures not only for the people of Guwahati but for the entire Northeast. This hospital will generate approximately 5,000 to 7,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities in healthcare, hospitality, and allied sectors. Medanta, which already operates six successful hospitals across Gurugram, Indore, Ranchi, Lucknow, Patna, and Noida, will provide almost all major super-speciality healthcare services at its upcoming Guwahati facility," the Chief Minister said.

Cocoon Mother and Childcare Hospital

Speaking about RJ Corp Healthcare's Cocoon Hospital, the Chief Minister noted that it has already made a remarkable contribution to the country's healthcare sector in maternity and neonatal care. "Over the past 12 years, its flagship hospital in Jaipur has treated more than 1.5 lakh patients and established itself as a leading institution for maternity and newborn care. The construction of such a modern hospital in Guwahati will ensure that the people of Assam can avail world-class healthcare services locally," he added.

Lemon Tree Premier Five-Star Hotel

Referring to Lemon Tree Premier, one of India's leading hospitality brands, Dr. Sarma said that the company has been providing world-class luxurious services to business and leisure travellers for over two decades. "The upcoming five-star hotel in Guwahati will feature 300 modern rooms and 50 service apartments. With efficient, smart hospitality services and guest-centric management, Lemon Tree Premier Guwahati will set a new milestone in the state's hospitality sector," the Chief Minister stated.

Broader Economic Impact and Future Investments

Dr. Sarma further stated that the State government has been working to create a new investment-friendly environment through the Advantage Assam summits. He informed that several projects announced during Advantage Assam 2.0 are already being implemented.

CM Sarma also said that during Advantage Assam 2.0, several leading industrialists were invited, and each promised to set up ventures in Assam as per their business plans. Both Dr Naresh Trehan of Medanta and Ravikant Jaipuria of RJ Corp had participated in the summit and assured investments in Assam, which are now being realised. He also mentioned that under Jaipuria's leadership, PepsiCo has made multiple investments in Assam, and Barun Beverages is soon set to launch another Pepsi soft drink manufacturing unit at Goalpara.

The Chief Minister said that the government has successfully projected a new image of Assam across the country. Informing that a thermal power project worth Rs 40,000 crore will soon commence in the state. He moreover said that by December, several projects, including multiple palm storage ventures worth Rs 30,000 crore, will begin, totalling investments approximately Rs 1,78,000 crore.

The integrated complex comprising hospitals, a hotel, and service apartments at Sarusajai will open a new chapter for medical tourism not only in Assam but across neighbouring states and the entire Southeast Asian region. These projects will strengthen Assam's economy and usher in a new era for its healthcare sector.

Government's Commitment and Project Timeline

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that with continued industrialisation, Assam's youth will no longer need to leave the state in search of jobs in the coming years.

Conveying his gratitude to Medanta Group, RJ Corp Healthcare, and Lemon Tree Group for their trust in Assam and its people, CM Sarma said he is optimistic that these projects will be completed within the next two to two-and-a-half years. He assured all investors of full cooperation and necessary support from the State government in executing their ventures.

Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Bora, Member of Parliament Bijuli Kalita Medhi, MLA Taranga Gogoi, Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota, Chairman and Managing Director of Medanta Hospitals Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman of RJ Corp Healthcare Ravikant Jaipuria, Vice Chairperson of Cocoon Hospitals Divyani Jaipuria attended the event, along with several eminent personalities from different sectors. (ANI)