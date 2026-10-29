Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a new green AAC block unit in Tinsukia. The Rs 55 crore facility aims to boost regional infrastructure and provide significant employment, marking a major milestone in the state's industrial expansion.

CM Inaugurates Advanced Manufacturing Facility in Tinsukia

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is on a two-day visit to Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts, on Thursday inaugurated a green Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) block manufacturing unit established by Lightbricks Private Limited, a constituent of the KD Group of Industries, at Hapjan in Tinsukia. The project has been established on the basis of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed during Advantage Assam 2.0. It may be noted that during Advantage Assam 2.0, an agreement was signed between the Assam Government’s Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department and the KD Group for the establishment of an AAC block manufacturing unit.

Developed with an investment of approximately Rs 55 crore, the project is considered the largest private-sector manufacturing investment in Tinsukia district in the past 15 years. With an annual production capacity of 2 lakh cubic metres, the unit will be capable of replacing approximately 10 crore conventional red bricks every year.

Technological Innovation and Economic Impact

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma said that the AAC block manufacturing unit would help conserve agricultural land by reducing the use of conventional red bricks. He said that, for the first time in Asia, AAC block manufacturing technology incorporating an in-built grid has been used in the Tinsukia plant. The unit will manufacture AAC blocks using this innovative technology. Pointing out that similar units have already been established in Rangia and Silchar, the Chief Minister said that the new AAC block manufacturing unit in Tinsukia would meet the construction sector’s demand in Upper Assam as well as in Arunachal Pradesh.

He said that the unit would provide direct employment to approximately 80 people, while another 75 workers would be employed through contractors. In addition, more than 500 people, including suppliers, vendors and retailers, would benefit from indirect employment opportunities.

Progressing Towards Industrial Excellence

Investment Milestones in Assam

Referring to the Advantage Assam Investment and Infrastructure Summit held in Assam in February 2023, the Chief Minister said that investment commitments amounting to Rs 5.18 lakh crore were received at the summit. Through this initiative, the State Government has received investment proposals across several sectors, including energy, infrastructure, hydrocarbon production, electronics, tourism, healthcare, food processing, textiles and skill development. He stated that investment proposals have so far translated into implementation across several sectors, including Rs 2.86 lakh crore in hydrocarbons and petrochemicals, Rs 97,840 crore in the energy sector, Rs 55,572 crore in infrastructure, Rs 53,353 crore in mining, Rs 44,948 crore in electronics and information technology, and Rs 26,799 crore across various manufacturing sectors.

The Chief Minister further stated that projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore out of the total Rs 5.18 lakh crore in investment commitments have advanced to the implementation stage. He informed that work has been underway on the expansion of Numaligarh Refinery’s capacity from 3 million metric tonnes to 9 million metric tonnes, at an estimated cost of Rs 28,000 crore. He said that work on a plant capable of producing ethanol from bamboo was also progressing at full pace. The Chief Minister said that construction of the Tata Semiconductor project, involving an investment of Rs 27,000 crore, has reached its final stage. Similarly, work on the fourth unit of the Namrup fertiliser plant, with an investment of Rs 10,600 crore, is progressing rapidly. He also noted that companies such as Pepsi have started setting up manufacturing units in Assam.

Building a Favourable Industrial Environment

Terming the inauguration of the Tinsukia unit as the fulfilment of another investment commitment received during Advantage Assam 2.0, Chief Minister Sarma said that Upper Assam offered significant opportunities for industrialisation. He expressed hope that the people of Upper Assam would welcome industries and help create a conducive environment for industrial development, enabling the State Government to attract more industries to the region. He stated that industrial growth would accelerate if business houses and entrepreneurs are provided with a favourable working environment and improved law and order conditions.

The Chief Minister said that industrialisation creates employment opportunities, strengthens the economy and accelerates the overall development of the State. Referring to the cooperation extended by local residents during the construction of the semiconductor project at Jagiroad and the Rs 50,000-crore thermal power project at Chapar, he said that industrialisation could become a reality only when local communities extended their wholehearted support. Stating that several proposals have been received for setting up new industries in Tinsukia, the Chief Minister said that the State Government is considering these proposals on a priority basis. He sought the cooperation of the people of Tinsukia to transform the district into an industrial hub.

Minister for Labour Welfare Rameswar Teli, MLAs Sanjay Kishan, Bolin Chetia, Pulak Gohain, Rupesh Gowala, Suren Phukan and Taranga Gogoi, and Managing Director Lightbricks Private Limited Dilip Goenka were present on the occasion. (ANI)