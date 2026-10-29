Citizens for Democracy will hold a mock parliament in New Delhi to discuss themes of democracy versus anarchy, featuring young participants debating constitutional issues, electoral processes, and the role of democratic institutions.

Mock Parliament to Debate Democracy vs Anarchy

Citizens for Democracy will organise a mock parliament on the theme ‘Democracy vs Anarchy’ at the NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi on October 30 at 10:30 am. Young participants from different parts of the country will enact parliamentary proceedings and take on the roles of prominent political leaders to deliberate on recent political developments and key democratic and constitutional issues facing the country.

Key Topics and Discussions

The mock parliament will feature discussions on the independence and credibility of democratic institutions, parliamentary decorum, political accountability, transparency in the electoral process and the role of protests in a democracy.

Contemporary Political Issues

Contemporary issues, including Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the role of the Election Commission, allegations of ‘vote theft’, recent protests and the distinction between democratic dissent and anarchy, will also be taken up during the parliamentary debates.

Youth Engagement in Governance

A key feature of the event will be young participants portraying senior political leaders from both the ruling side and the Opposition. Through questions, arguments, counterarguments and a simulated parliamentary session, they will present different perspectives on the country’s current political landscape.

The initiative aims to familiarise young people with the functioning of parliamentary democracy and encourage meaningful discussions on democratic values, constitutional institutions, parliamentary traditions and political accountability.