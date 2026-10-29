AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami slammed the TN government after a 10-minute power outage hit the Madurai Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple during his visit, labeling it evidence of administrative failure and financial mismanagement.

Palaniswami Criticizes Government After Temple Power Outage

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami launched a scathing attack on the state government after a power outage disrupted his visit to the renowned Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai. The incident occurred while Palaniswami was offering prayers inside the temple complex, with the power blackout reportedly lasting for over 10 minutes, leaving sections of the premises plunged into darkness and causing inconvenience to devotees.

Hitting out at the administration over the disruption at the prominent pilgrimage site, Palaniswami alleged that basic civic infrastructure and governance had collapsed under the ruling regime. "There was a power outage while I was praying to Goddess Meenakshi. Under this government, people can neither live in peace nor worship God peacefully," Palaniswami said while speaking to reporters.

Allegations of Administrative Lapses

Earlier today, while addressing a press conference, Palaniswami claimed the state was reeling under severe administrative lapses, marked by frequent power outages and financial mismanagement in electricity procurement. "The TVK government under Joseph Vijay has completed nearly six months in power, and during this period, Tamil Nadu has witnessed complete administrative inefficiency. Severe power cuts are plaguing the state, and instead of finding concrete solutions, the government is busy evading responsibility with flimsy explanations," Palaniswami said.

Comparison with Previous AIADMK Regime

Contrasting the current situation with the former AIADMK regime, the Leader of Opposition recalled that late J Jayalalithaa turned the state power surplus within three years of assuming office in 2011 while keeping procurement costs between 4.75 and 5.50 per unit. He alleged that while procurement rates escalated under the DMK regime, the TVK government has created a deliberate crisis.

"Electricity Minister Nirmal Kumar cancelled the previous 20 per unit contract alleging corruption, but failed to arrange alternative sources, creating an artificial shortage. Subsequently, plans were made to procure power at exorbitant rates of 37.50, and recently ₹41.50 per unit for 2,000 units," Palaniswami alleged, pointing out that the proposed ₹41.50 tender was only withdrawn following severe public and political backlash.

Demanding accountability from the Chief Minister and the Electricity Minister over the alleged corruption, he remarked, "The wastage of public money cannot be accepted under any circumstances." (ANI)

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