A Saharanpur court has sentenced two former policemen to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for a 2015 custodial gang-rape, delivering justice to the survivor after an 11-year legal battle filled with police intimidation and procedural hurdles.

Justice Served in 2015 Deoband Custodial Rape Case

Expressing great relief after an arduous 11-year legal battle, the victim of the 2015 Deoband custodial gang-rape declared that she had finally received justice after Fast-Track Court-II in Saharanpur sentenced two former policemen—a station house officer and a sub-inspector—to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment each on Friday. Speaking to ANI, the survivor said, "I have got justice, and I am very happy today. I cannot express how happy I am. If there were no courts in this country, no one would be able to get justice. It is the court and our lawyer who have delivered justice to me," whose relentless struggle overcame initial police inaction, a closure report by investigators, and years of intimidation to hold her captors-turned-predators accountable.

Her statements came shortly after Fast-Track Court-II in Saharanpur sentenced two former Uttar Pradesh policemen—then Station House Officer (SHO) Brajmohan Yadav and Sub-Inspector (SI) Vegpal Singh—to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment each on Friday. The court also imposed a fine of ₹1.2 lakh on each convict.

Survivor Recalls 11-Year Fight for Accountability

Recalling the trauma and her gruelling fight for accountability, the victim said, "It happened to me in 2015. I was raped behind the police station by four policemen. One was named Brajmohan, another Vegpal, another Pankaj Dhama, and the fourth was a constable. It happened on August 6, 2015. It has been 11 years, almost 11 and a half years. Today, I have finally got justice. Today, those accused will be punished."

The case dates back to August 6, 2015, when the victim, a resident of Deoband and wife of Narendra, visited the Deoband police station to inquire about her husband following his arrest. According to her legal counsel, advocate Rajeev Tomar, "The outpost in-charge, Pankaj Dhama, took her to the SHO's room. The victim and her sister-in-law, Om Biri, both went inside the room. Present there were then SHO Brajmohan Yadav, Sub-Inspector Vegpal Singh, Pankaj Dhama and another constable, Sikhala Singh. All four allegedly forcibly raped the woman."

Legal Hurdles and Judicial Intervention

After local police officials and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) initially refused to register her complaint, the victim moved the Allahabad High Court, which intervened to order an FIR. However, the legal struggle faced severe roadblocks. The Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CBCID) investigated the case but submitted a closure/final report clearing the accused. The victim challenged this via a protest petition, after which the court found merit and summoned all four accused.

Legal proceedings against two of the four accused were stalled. "Pankaj Dhama allegedly produced a fake medical report to establish that he was mentally ill. As a result, the trial against him could not proceed. Another constable could not be traced because of the improper investigation conducted by the CBCID, and therefore, no trial proceeded against him either," advocate Tomar explained.

Throughout the 11-year battle, the victim and her husband faced constant threats. "Several attacks were carried out against the victim and her husband, Narendra. They were repeatedly threatened and intimidated, and several false cases were filed against them to harass them," Tomar added. "However, they continued their struggle... Today, those who were supposed to be protectors but allegedly acted as predators have been convicted and sentenced."

Advocates Japneet Chhabra and Rajeev Tomar represented the victim as the trial against Brajmohan Yadav and Vegpal Singh proceeded in Fast Track Court-II. During arguments on the quantum of sentence on Thursday, the defence sought leniency citing the advanced age of the ex-policemen. The court rejected the plea, convicted both former officers, and announced the 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence alongside the monetary fines on Friday. (ANI)

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