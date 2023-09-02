Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma receives overwhelming public support for polygamy ban; check details

    Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, received 149 public responses on the proposal to criminalize polygamy. The majority supported the bill, while three organizations opposed it. The government plans to proceed with finalizing the bill in approximately 45 days and aims to end child marriages by 2026.
     

    Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma receives overwhelming public support for polygamy ban; check details
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 2, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

    Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has initiated efforts to outlaw polygamy in the state. Seeking public input on the proposed bill that aims to criminalize polygamous marriages, he is keen to gauge public sentiment regarding this significant step.

    He got a total of 149 responses from the public, showing that people are really interested in this issue. Out of all the feedback, a big majority, 146 of them, said they support the bill and want to see polygamy banned. But it's important to mention that not everyone agrees with this idea. Three organizations have said they are against the bill.

    Polygamy not fundamental to Islam; banning it will not violate religious freedom: Expert Panel

    He took this information to Platform X (formerly Twitter) and stated, “We have received a total of 149 suggestions in response to our public notice. Out of these, 146 suggestions are in favour of the bill, indicating strong public support. However, 3 organizations have expressed their opposition to the bill. We will now proceed to the next stage of the process, which is to complete the final drafting of the bill in the next 45 days.”

    Assam explores idea of prohibiting polygamy; Sarma denies move towards UCC

    With this feedback in mind, Chief Minister Sarma is determined to move forward with the process of making this law. He said that the next step is to create the final version of the bill, and he thinks it will take about 45 days to finish it.

    The Assam government is taking proactive steps to deal with polygamy. They have set up a special group of experts to help with this. Additionally, they are committed to doing more to stop child marriages in Assam. They want to completely end child marriages in the state by 2026, and they are working hard on this.

    Last Updated Sep 2, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
