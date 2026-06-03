Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced progress on establishing IIM Guwahati after meeting Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The move aims to make Assam an education hub. A separate mission for Muga silk was also launched.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that significant progress has been made towards establishing the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Guwahati following a meeting with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the national capital.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sharing details of the meeting on X, the Chief Minister said discussions held on Tuesday evening at the Union Minister's official residence focused on finalising the contours of the proposed IIM Guwahati campus, which is expected to play a key role in strengthening higher education infrastructure in the state. "Assam will become East India's next education hub and we are trying to get the best possible institutions here. Today I had a very good meeting with Hon'ble Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji on finalising the contours of the IIM-Guwahati campus. Grateful for his relentless support towards strengthening education infrastructure in Assam," Sarma wrote. Assam will become East India’s next education hub and we are trying to get the best possible institutions here. Today I had a very good meeting with Hon’ble Minister Shri @dpradhanbjp Ji on finalising the contours of the IIM- Guwahati campus . Grateful for his relentless support… pic.twitter.com/6G9VsDl7OA — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 2, 2026

The proposed IIM Guwahati is part of the Assam Government's broader vision to transform the state into a premier educational destination in eastern India by attracting top-tier academic and research institutions.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the Union Education Minister's continued support in expanding educational opportunities and infrastructure across Assam. The development is expected to boost management education, research, and skill development in the region while enhancing Assam's reputation as an emerging education hub. Further details regarding the campus location, infrastructure plans, and timeline for implementation are expected to be announced after consultations between the state and central governments are completed.

Mission "Senehjori" Launched for Muga Silk

Meanwhile, the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), Jyotiraditya M Scindia, together with the Chief Minister of Assam, on Tuesday launched Mission "Senehjori" - Assam Muga Silk USP, a comprehensive cluster-based initiative aimed at transforming Assam's unique Muga silk sector into a globally competitive, high-value luxury textile ecosystem.

According to an official release, anchored by the MDoNER in convergence with the Government of Assam, Central Silk Board, Ministry of Textiles and other Central Ministries/organisations, the Mission seeks to strengthen the entire Muga silk value chain from host-plant cultivation and silkworm seed production to reeling, weaving, branding, export promotion, digital traceability and tourism. (ANI)