Cachar: An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on the Richter scale struck Assam on Saturday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the tremor occurred at 3:29:57 IST with its epicentre located at latitude 24.84 degrees North and longitude 93.20 East.

The earthquake hit the Cachar district at a depth of 10 km.

More details are awaited.