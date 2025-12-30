Assam BJP organised a 'Yuva Booth Bahini Sanmilan' in Barpeta ahead of the 2026 assembly polls. Attended by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, nearly 5000 youth workers pledged to help form the BJP-led government in the state again.

Ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in 2026, the Assam unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday organised a mega Yuva Booth Bahini Sanmilan at Barpeta Road in Barpeta district.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, State BJP president Dilip Saikia, cabinet ministers Ranjeet Kumar Dass, and Chandra Mohan Patowary took part in the Yuva Booth Bahini Sanmilan, where nearly 5000 Yuva Booth Bahini workers participated. Under the initiative of Assam Tourism Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, the first mega Sanmilan in the state has been organised in Bhawanipur Sorbhog constituency. The Yuva Booth Bahini workers had taken a pledge to form the BJP-led NDA government in Assam again. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that today, the members of Yuva Booth Bahini of Bhawanipur Sorbhog constituency had shown a demonstration. "This is a new unique initiative and I congratulate Ranjeet Kumar Dass," the Chief Minister said.

Pledge to Build 'Viksit Assam'

Assam State BJP president Dilip Saikia told ANI that over 5000 Yuva Booth Bahini workers have taken a pledge that they will participate in the development of Assam and to make Viksit Assam, Surakshit Assam and Atmanirbhar Assam. "We have started Yuva Booth Bahini in Assam in last two elections. We have included Yuva Booth Bahini in our organization structure. After Lok Sabha election and last assembly election we have started this type of Yuva Booth Bahini Sanmilan and today it has organized at Barpeta road. Youths have played a major role to make Vikshit Assam, Surakshit Assam. To create a positive energy among the youths we have formed Yuva Booth Bahini and more than 5000 Yuba Booth Bahini workers have participated in this Sanmilan," Dilip Saikia said.

ECI Announces Special Revision of Electoral Rolls

Last month, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced a special revision of electoral rolls in Assam, where the assembly elections are scheduled to be held in 2026. This 'special revision' is not the same as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive being carried out by the EC in 12 states and union territories, given Assam's distinct citizenship framework and the ongoing Supreme Court-monitored National Register of Citizens (NRC) process.

According to a letter addressed to the Assam Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), ECI Secretary Pawan Diwan said, "I am directed to convey that the Commission has directed a Special Revision (SR) u/s 21 of the Representation of the Peoples Act 1950, with reference to January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date, in the State of Assam." (ANI).