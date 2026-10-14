The Assam BJP held a 'Jan Jagaran' rally in Guwahati, protesting the Congress and INDIA bloc's opposition to the electoral roll revision. State BJP chief Dilip Saikia accused them of creating political instability and praised public participation.

The Assam State BJP on Wednesday organised a statewide Jan Jagaran procession in Guwahati against the Congress party and the INDIA bloc, accusing them of attempting to create political instability by opposing the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to the Assam BJP, the campaign aims to mobilise public opinion against the opposition parties over their stand on the electoral roll revision exercise.

BJP Alleges Opposition's 'Political Agenda'

Speaking during the procession, Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia said a large number of people, including youth, women and members of civil society, had participated in the demonstration. "The streets of Guwahati are packed today. The youth, women, and civil society have all taken to the streets, standing up for the nation's interests and opposing the forces that work against the country," Saikia said.

He alleged that people had recognised what he described as the Congress's political agenda and propaganda. "People have now recognised the true faces, conspiracies, agendas, and propaganda... That is why hundreds of thousands of people across Assam have taken to the streets today," he said.

'People Rejected Rahul Gandhi': Saikia

Saikia also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the party, claiming that voters had repeatedly rejected them. "The people have repeatedly rejected Rahul Gandhi and the Congress," he said.

The Jan Jagaran procession is part of the Assam BJP's statewide campaign against the Congress and the INDIA bloc over the SIR exercise. The opposition's position on the revision has become a point of political contention, with the BJP defending the exercise and accusing its opponents of attempting to undermine the process.