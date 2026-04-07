The Assam BJP condemned Congress leaders' remarks from a rally, calling them an insult to Hindu beliefs and Sanatan civilisation. The party filed an FIR and a complaint with the Election Commission, demanding action against Mallikarjun Kharge.

BJP Condemns 'Deeply Offensive' Remarks

The Assam Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday strongly condemned remarks made by Congress leaders during an election rally on April 6 at Nilambazar in Sribhumi district, which it described as an insult to Hindu beliefs and Sanatan civilisation. In a statement, BJP spokesperson Pranjal Kalita said, "in a desperate attempt to appease a particular vote bank, the Congress party has stooped to the extent of targeting the sacred symbols of Sanatan civilisation."

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"The Assam Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party strongly condemns the deeply offensive and irresponsible remarks made during an election rally on April 6 at Nilambazar in Sribhumi district, which amounted to an outright insult to Hindu beliefs and traditions. While Congress leaders repeatedly claim to uphold the Constitution, their actions blatantly contradict the very spirit of constitutional freedom and respect for all faiths. The recent demand by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to ban RSS-BJP not only reflects political intolerance but also exposes the intellectual bankruptcy within the party's top leadership," the statement said.

'Calculated Attempt to Polarise Voters'

"Sanatan civilisation has always revered nature and its elements, including animals and living beings, as sacred. However, in a calculated attempt to polarise voters, Congress has tried to portray even the sacred ornaments of Lord Shiva as harmful, thereby hurting the sentiments of millions of devotees. Such statements are not only condemnable but also dangerous for social harmony," it added.

Formal FIR Lodged Against Congress

Kalita stated that Congress is deliberately attempting to undermine Sanatan culture while projecting other religions in a superior light, solely to gain political mileage. "This divisive approach has already been rejected by the people of Assam and the nation at large. Taking serious note of this provocative and divisive rhetoric, the Assam BJP has lodged a formal FIR at Basistha Police Station in Guwahati and has also submitted a complaint before the Assam State Election Commission," he said.

The party has demanded immediate legal action against Mallikarjun Kharge for spreading inflammatory and socially disruptive statements during the election campaign. The BJP reiterates that any attempt to hurt religious sentiments, disturb social harmony, or misuse electoral platforms for divisive propaganda will not be tolerated, and strict action must be taken in accordance with the law.

The polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. (ANI)