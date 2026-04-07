The ECI has announced a 48-hour silent period for the Assam Assembly polls 2026, beginning April 7 at 5 PM. All forms of campaigning are banned, including on social media, as per Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Campaigning Restrictions During Silent Period As per Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, all forms of election campaigning will be strictly prohibited during this period. This includes public meetings, processions, rallies, and any campaign-related activities. The Commission has also barred the dissemination of election-related content through electronic and social media platforms.Canvassing of votes through bulk SMS, phone calls, or online platforms will not be permitted. Additionally, political functionaries and party workers brought in from outside constituencies, who are not registered voters there, have been directed to leave immediately after the campaign period ends. The district and police administrations have been tasked with ensuring compliance to maintain a free and fair electoral environment.Further, under Section 126(1)(b) of the Act, the display of election-related content, including opinion polls or survey results, on electronic media such as television and similar platforms is strictly prohibited during the silence period.Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, Anurag Goel, has urged all candidates, political parties, and media organisations to adhere strictly to the guidelines. He warned that any violation will invite penal action under relevant legal provisions. JP Nadda Expresses Confidence in BJP's Assam Prospects Meanwhile, Union Minister JP Nadda on Monday said there is a strong "atmosphere in favour of the BJP" in Assam, asserting that the NDA is receiving widespread support ahead of the Assembly polls.Speaking to ANI in Tinsukia, Nadda said, "There is an atmosphere in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party, in favour of the NDA. The NDA is receiving unanimous support from all sections of society. The work that Modi ji has done in Assam, the blessings he has bestowed upon Assam, and the way Himanta Biswa Sarma ji has implemented it at the grassroots level, are being welcomed by the people of Assam."Assam will vote in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The Election Commission of India on Monday announced that the Silent Period for the General Election to the Assam Legislative Assembly, 2026, will commence from 5:00 PM on April 7, 2026, marking 48 hours before the close of polling across all constituencies.As per Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, all forms of election campaigning will be strictly prohibited during this period. This includes public meetings, processions, rallies, and any campaign-related activities. The Commission has also barred the dissemination of election-related content through electronic and social media platforms.Canvassing of votes through bulk SMS, phone calls, or online platforms will not be permitted. Additionally, political functionaries and party workers brought in from outside constituencies, who are not registered voters there, have been directed to leave immediately after the campaign period ends. The district and police administrations have been tasked with ensuring compliance to maintain a free and fair electoral environment.Further, under Section 126(1)(b) of the Act, the display of election-related content, including opinion polls or survey results, on electronic media such as television and similar platforms is strictly prohibited during the silence period.Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, Anurag Goel, has urged all candidates, political parties, and media organisations to adhere strictly to the guidelines. He warned that any violation will invite penal action under relevant legal provisions.Meanwhile, Union Minister JP Nadda on Monday said there is a strong "atmosphere in favour of the BJP" in Assam, asserting that the NDA is receiving widespread support ahead of the Assembly polls.Speaking to ANI in Tinsukia, Nadda said, "There is an atmosphere in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party, in favour of the NDA. The NDA is receiving unanimous support from all sections of society. The work that Modi ji has done in Assam, the blessings he has bestowed upon Assam, and the way Himanta Biswa Sarma ji has implemented it at the grassroots level, are being welcomed by the people of Assam."Assam will vote in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source