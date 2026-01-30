Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched development projects worth Rs 825 crore in Assam. He laid the foundation for the new Assam Legislative Assembly building in Dibrugarh and a Wildlife Research Institute during his day-long visit to the state.

Shah Launches Development Projects in Dibrugarh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 78th death anniversary and inaugurated and laid foundation stones for five major development projects worth around Rs 825 crore in Assam.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Congratulating Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Shah said that the state government had delivered on its promise to make Assam more inclusive, stating, "Today is Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, and I pay my respects to him. Today, here, the groundbreaking and inauguration of 5 projects totalling approximately Rs 825 crores took place. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Chief Minister of Assam. He had announced in 2025 that we would make Assam inclusive, and he had declared the decision to make Dibrugarh the second capital of Assam."

Amit Shah said that, unlike previous Congress governments, where announcements often remained on paper, the present government had translated commitments into action. Shah highlighted that the foundation stone for Assam's second legislative complex, spread over 250 acres in Dibrugarh, had been laid, calling it a historic step for the region. "Today, residents of Dibrugarh will be recognised across the country as citizens of Assam's capital," he said.

Union Minister's Day-Long Itinerary

Earlier, the Union Home Minister was felicitated at the event in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, ahead of laying the foundation stone for the new Assam Assembly building. Shah is on a day-long visit during which he will lay the foundation stone for the new Assam Legislative Assembly building and the Wildlife Research Institute.

Reportedly, Shah's visit focuses on development, governance, and cultural celebration in Upper Assam. The Union Home Minister is expected to meet with senior BJP leaders to discuss poll strategies for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Foundation Stones and Inaugurations

In the visit, Shah will participate in a series of official, cultural and organisational programmes across the state. The visit began in Dibrugarh, where the Home Minister laid the foundation stone of the new Assam Legislative Assembly building and the Wildlife Research Institute. On the same occasion, Shah will also inaugurate Phase I of Khanikar Stadium, a project aimed at boosting sports infrastructure in Upper Assam. The programme is scheduled for around 10:30 am at Khanikar, Dibrugarh.

State government officials said the new Assembly complex is envisioned as a modern legislative facility equipped with advanced amenities, while the Wildlife Research Institute will play a crucial role in scientific research, conservation and protection of Assam's rich biodiversity.

Mishing Cultural Festival in Dhemaji

Later today, the Union Home Minister will travel to Dhemaji to attend the 10th Mishing Cultural Festival at Kareng Chapori at 12:15 pm. The festival, organised annually by the Mishing community, celebrates the tribe's rich cultural heritage through traditional dance, music, art, attire and indigenous food.

Party Meeting in Guwahati

In the evening, Shah will arrive in Guwahati to meet party office bearers and karyakartas at the Assam state office. The interaction is expected to focus on organisational matters, upcoming political programmes and strengthening grassroots outreach in the state.

Senior leaders of the Assam unit of the party are likely to brief the Union Home Minister on ongoing initiatives, organisational preparedness and future strategies. The meeting is also expected to energise party workers ahead of upcoming political activities.