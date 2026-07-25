Assam Police's STF arrested three suspected operatives of the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network. In a separate operation, security forces apprehended a high-ranking UKNA cadre, S Palal Thadou, from Manipur's Churachandpur district.

3 Pak-linked terror suspects arrested in Assam

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police apprehended three suspected operatives of the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN), a terrorist-criminal network, from the state, officials said. The arrested suspects have been identified as Akramul Islam, Abul Hussain and Aminur Rahman.

High-ranking UKNA cadre nabbed in Manipur

In a separate case, in a planned and coordinated joint operation by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police, a high-ranking United Kuki National Army (UKNA) cadre, alleged to be a self-styled Finance Secretary of the organisation, was apprehended from Molnom Village in Churachandpur district of Manipur on July 23, 2026. According to an official release, the cadre is a High Value Target and was involved in large-scale extortion as well as firing incidents being carried out by UKNA in the area.

Upon confirmation of his presence in Molnom village, the security forces swiftly cordoned off the village and apprehended the individual. The Police identified the individual as S Palal Thadou alias Lalboi Singson, age 45 years. Extortion notes and a mobile phone were recovered from him.

This joint operation is a major success for the security forces and will contribute immensely towards peace being restored in the region, the release added. (ANI).