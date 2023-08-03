Asianet News Impact: Scheduled caste family in Kerala's Ponnani to get their house back

In a big impact of Asianet News reportage, a scheduled caste family in Ponnani of Malappuram district will get their house back after it was seized by bank officials as they failed to repay the loan.

Malappuram: In a massive impact of Asianet News reportage, a scheduled caste family in Ponanni of Malappuram district is set to get their house back. Asianet News had reported the plight of the family in a woodshed behind their house following the confiscation process by the Urban Bank in Ponnani.

Following the Asianet News report, Lord's Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram has come forward to lend their helping hand. The hospital announced that it will pay the loan amount of Rs 3 lakh to the Urban Bank in Ponnani as the family could not repay due to the financial crisis.

T.V. Chandran and his family had to move out of their house in Alancode, Ponnani when the bank sealed their house on the 6 cents of land. In 2017, Chandran took a loan of Rs 3 lakh from Ponnani Urban Bank and later the COVID crisis was a major blow to the family. The total amount defaulted on the loan was worth Rs 5.20 lakhs. Though the family sought some more time to repay the loan, the bank authorities refused. Bank representatives including lawyers and police came and seized the house three days ago.

With nowhere else to go, the family of three including their pregnant daughter took refuge in a woodshed behind the house. The bank officials demanded an urgent payment of at least Rs 25,000 to prevent foreclosure. However, the family could only pay Rs 5,000.