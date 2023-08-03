Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asianet News Impact: Scheduled caste family in Kerala's Ponnani to get their house back

    In a big impact of Asianet News reportage, a scheduled caste family in Ponnani of Malappuram district will get their house back after it was seized by bank officials as they failed to repay the loan.

    Asianet News Impact: Scheduled caste family in Kerala's Ponnani to get their house back anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

    Malappuram: In a massive impact of Asianet News reportage, a scheduled caste family in Ponanni of Malappuram district is set to get their house back. Asianet News had reported the plight of the family in a woodshed behind their house following the confiscation process by the Urban Bank in Ponnani.

    Also read: Kerala: Man held with MDMA dies in police custody in Tanur; 8 cops including SI suspended

    Following the Asianet News report, Lord's Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram has come forward to lend their helping hand. The hospital announced that it will pay the loan amount of Rs 3 lakh to the Urban Bank in Ponnani as the family could not repay due to the financial crisis. 

    T.V. Chandran and his family had to move out of their house in Alancode, Ponnani when the bank sealed their house on the 6 cents of land. In 2017, Chandran took a loan of Rs 3 lakh from Ponnani Urban Bank and later the COVID crisis was a major blow to the family. The total amount defaulted on the loan was worth Rs 5.20 lakhs. Though the family sought some more time to repay the loan, the bank authorities refused.  Bank representatives including lawyers and police came and seized the house three days ago.

    With nowhere else to go, the family of three including their pregnant daughter took refuge in a woodshed behind the house. The bank officials demanded an urgent payment of at least Rs 25,000 to prevent foreclosure. However, the family could only pay Rs 5,000.

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2023, 11:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained Understanding India's proposed Digital Personal Data Protection Bill AJR

    Explained: Understanding India's proposed Digital Personal Data Protection Bill

    Kerala: Man held with MDMA dies in police custody in Tanur; 8 cops including SI suspended anr

    Kerala: Man held with MDMA dies in police custody in Tanur; 8 cops including SI suspended

    Allahabad HC allows ASI to conduct survey of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi gcw

    Allahabad HC allows ASI to conduct survey of Gyanvapi mosque; check details

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 481 Aug 03 2023: Check winning ticket, prizes and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 481 Aug 03 2023: Check winning ticket, prizes and more

    Indian Railways 13 features that make Vande Bharat Express trains special

    13 features that make Vande Bharat Express trains special

    Recent Stories

    Sunil Grover turns 46: From earning 500 rupees to owning crores, his journey to stardom ATG

    Sunil Grover turns 46: Know comedian's net worth, family, property and more

    Jailer 7 reasons to watch Rajinikanth's film RBA

    Jailer: 7 reasons to watch Rajinikanth's film

    Football 5 goals, 3 games: Lionel Messi's brace fires Inter Miami to League Cup's round of 16 - WATCH osf

    5 goals, 3 games: Lionel Messi's brace fires Inter Miami to League Cup's round of 16 - WATCH

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns peacemaker for her dog and kitten; netizens are in awe vma

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns peacemaker for her dog and kitten; netizens are in awe

    Did BTS members groove to Tamannaah Bhatia's popular song 'Kaavaalaa'? Watch THIS RBA

    Did BTS members groove to Tamannaah Bhatia's popular song 'Kaavaalaa'? Watch THIS

    Recent Videos

    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon