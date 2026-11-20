Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood honoured 47 newly promoted firefighters for their dedicated service during the festive season, noting they managed 1,098 emergency calls during Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath Puja to protect the capital's citizens.

Ashish Sood Honours Delhi Fire Service For Festive Season Vigilance

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood praised the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) for its round-the-clock vigilance during the recent festive season of Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath Puja. Addressing a ceremony held on November 19 to honour 47 newly promoted Sub-Officers, the Minister revealed that the force swiftly handled 1,098 emergency calls across the seven major festival days.

According to the release from the office of the Minister for Home, Sood noted that while Delhi celebrated with families, DFS personnel cancelled their leaves and weekly offs to guard markets, Ramlila grounds, and Yamuna ghats. During this period, 218 special stand-by units and 730 firefighters were stationed at sensitive locations, while all fire stations remained on 24-hour alert. The force attended 722 fire calls and 376 rescue operations, saving countless lives and property worth crores.

"Where ordinary citizens run away from danger to save their lives, our firefighters step inside, risking their own. That is the true pride of this uniform," Ashish Sood said. On the occasion, he congratulated the 47 personnel promoted from Leading Fireman to the rank of Sub-Officer. He stated that the new ranks and impellers on their shoulders are not just honours, but a call to lead from the front and mentor junior staff. "The higher the rank, the greater the responsibility. Make your experience your team's strength and set an example of leadership in every situation," the Minister urged the newly promoted officers.

Sood also extended a special salute to the families of the firefighters. He acknowledged that every time a firefighter walks into danger, their family endures quiet worry and uncertainty, making them equal partners in the force's success. Quoting the DFS motto "Trānāya Sevāmahe" (We serve for protection), Sood added that the department is moving beyond mere emergency response. Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Prevention, Preparedness, Response, and Recovery, the Delhi Government is actively equipping the force with modern technology and advanced training. "Delhi is proud of you, and the Delhi Government stands firmly with you. We are committed to providing every resource our firefighters need to perform their duties safely and effectively," he concluded.