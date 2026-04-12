On the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief, calling it an irreparable loss for the nation. Other leaders also paid tribute. Bhosle, 92, passed away due to multi-organ failure.

Leaders Mourn Irreparable Loss

On the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday expressed grief, recalling the immense contribution of the iconic singer to Indian music and saying that her passing is an irreparable loss for the nation and the world of music.

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He said that generations have grown up listening to the voices of Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar, adding that their songs have left a lasting impact on Indian culture and music across the world. Speaking to the media, Chouhan said, "We are all very sad today. Ever since we came to our senses, we have mostly heard only two names, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. We grew up listening to their songs. Goddess Saraswati resided in her voice; she had not only captivated music lovers in India but also in many countries around the world... This is a loss for the nation, for the world of music, such a loss that cannot be compensated. After Lata ji, now Asha ji is also no more. This is a very great loss for all of us..."

Earlier today, Union Minister Jitendra Singh too expressed deep grief over the passing of the legendary playback singer, Padma Vibhushan Asha Bhosle. In his condolence message, Jitendra Singh said, "A personality like Asha Bhosle never truly passes away. Asha Bhosle has always been among us and will always remain among us... From childhood to this day, we have woken up to her voice, and her voice has also served as a lullaby to put us to sleep..."

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also condoled the demise of Asha Bhosle, highlighting her monumental contribution to the world of Indian art and music. Paying tribute to the veteran singer, Speaker Birla stated, "The demise of renowned singer Asha Bhosle Ji is extremely saddening. Honoured with prestigious awards, including the Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Asha Ji played an unparalleled role in enriching the Indian art world for a long time."

An End of an Era: Asha Bhosle Passes Away at 92

Asha Bhosle, one of the most iconic and versatile voices in Indian music history, passed away on Sunday, leaving behind a legacy that shaped the soundscape of Indian cinema and music for over eight decades. She was 92.

Dr Pratit Samdani at Breach Candy Hospital confirmed the demise of the legendary singer. "Asha Bhosale breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure," Dr Samdani said.

She had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. The veteran singer's granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, had earlier confirmed her hospitalisation through a social media statement, requesting privacy for the family. "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection, has been admitted to hospital... Treatment is ongoing, and hopefully everything will be well," she had said.

A Legacy Spanning Eight Decades

Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age, rising to prominence in the 1950s and eventually becoming one of the most celebrated playback singers in the world. Her voice- playful, emotive, and endlessly adaptable- defined generations of music lovers across India and beyond. Over the course of her extraordinary career, Bhosle recorded thousands of songs in multiple Indian languages, lending her voice to a wide range of genres from classical and ghazals to cabaret, pop, and folk. (ANI)