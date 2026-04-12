Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at 92 in Mumbai. Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu called her demise a 'deep personal and national loss', while CM Rekha Gupta said it marked the 'end of a golden era' in Indian music.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, calling her passing a deep personal and national loss to the world of music. In a post on X, the Delhi LG said the iconic singer's voice and artistry defined generations and would continue to inspire music lovers across the world. "Deeply saddened by the losing of a legendary icon like Asha Bhosle ji," he wrote. He further highlighted her contribution to Indian music, noting her unmatched versatility and emotional depth.

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"Her extraordinary voice and timeless artistry have defined generations of music lovers," Sandhu said. He extended condolences to her family and admirers, saying his thoughts are with those mourning her loss.

"My heartfelt thoughts are with her family, admirers, and the entire music fraternity. Om Shanti," he added.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Mourns 'End of a Golden Era'

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also paid tribute, describing Asha Bhosle's passing as the end of a golden era in Indian music. She wrote on X, "That golden note of music has fallen silent today, the one that connected generations and shaped every emotion into melody. The passing of Asha Bhosle ji is an irreplaceable loss to the world of Indian music."

She added that while her voice may have fallen silent, her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of artists and music lovers. "In Asha Tai's voice, it was as if life itself smiled, every song carrying a story that transcended time. Her departure feels like the end of a golden era, but her dedication will forever inspire generations to come." Extending her condolences, she said, "May God grant peace to the departed soul and strength to her family and admirers to bear this sorrow."

Asha Bhosle Passes Away at 92

Bhosle, 92, passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai due to multi-organ failure, as confirmed by Dr Pratit Samdani. She had been admitted a day earlier following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news and shared details of her last rites. The public will be able to pay their respects at her residence, Casa Grande in Lower Parel, at 11 am on April 13, with the final rites scheduled at Shivaji Park later in the day. (ANI)