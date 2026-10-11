The 514 Army Service Corps Battalion completed a challenging 145-km white-water rafting expedition from Rudraprayag to Rishikesh. The event, part of the 12th ASC Reunion and 266th Raising Day celebrations, involved over 100 personnel.

ASC Marks Reunion with Rafting Expedition

On the occasion of the 12th ASC Reunion, the 514 Army Service Corps (ASC) Battalion conducted a white-water rafting expedition from Rudraprayag to Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. The challenging 145-kilometre expedition was completed in four days, navigating difficult river conditions. A total of six teams from the 514 ASC Battalion participated in the expedition, with each team comprising a DCO officer and over 100 personnel in total across the participating teams.

The expedition concluded at the Rishikesh Barrage, where Lieutenant General Mukesh Chaddha, Director General of the Army Service Corps (ASC), formally flagged off the concluding ceremony.

A Commemorative Feat of Courage

Speaking to reporters at the rafting expedition, he highlighted that such activities have been planned for the reunion, expressing pride over the completion of the expedition. "This year marks our 266th Raising Day, and we are also celebrating the 12th ASC Reunion. To commemorate these occasions, we are organising several adventure activities this year. This was one part of that, where our ASC rafting team started four days ago from Rudraprayag, and today, right here before you, we flagged it in," the Lt General said.

He added, "It is a matter of immense pride for us that our soldiers completed this feat with such enthusiasm, courage, and professional efficiency; it is truly praiseworthy. I hope that in the days ahead, they will continue taking up even tougher and more challenging adventure tasks, bringing greater glory to our Corps, our Army, and our nation."

Speaking about the objective of the activities, he said, "Adventure activities are inherently tied to military life. So, today’s specific purpose was to commemorate our 12th ASC Reunion and our upcoming 266th Raising Day in December, which is why we undertook this white-water rafting expedition."