Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and PM Modi stated that the abrogation of Articles 370 & 35(A) seven years ago ushered in a new era of peace, progress, and equal opportunity for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, fulfilling S.P. Mookerjee's vision.

Rajnath Singh Hails 'New Era' in J&K, Ladakh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35(A) ushered in a "new era of peace, progress and equal opportunity" for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Singh said the decision fulfilled the vision of Syama Prasad Mookerjee and reaffirmed India's commitment to building a prosperous Jammu and Kashmir, a developed Ladakh and a Viksit Bharat.

In a post on X, the Defence Minister said, "Seven years since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35(A), a new era of peace, progress and equal opportunity has dawned for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh."

Seven years since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35(A), a new era of peace, progress and equal opportunity has dawned for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. As we also commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, we salute his unwavering commitment to… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 5, 2026

"As we also commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, we salute his unwavering commitment to India's unity, a vision that found historic fulfilment on 5th August 2019. United in purpose and steadfast in resolve, India remains committed to building a prosperous Jammu & Kashmir, a thriving Ladakh and a Viksit Bharat," the post read.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre revoked Articles 370 and 35A, ending the special status granted to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The state was also reorganised into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir, with a legislature, and Ladakh, without one.

PM Modi on 'Decisive New Chapter'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A seven years ago marked the beginning of a "decisive new chapter" for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, asserting that the regions have witnessed significant progress in infrastructure, education, healthcare, entrepreneurship and social empowerment since the constitutional changes of August 5, 2019.

In August 2019, the Central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, repealed Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, effectively ending the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Seven years ago, on this day, Articles 370 and 35(A) became history, marking a decisive new chapter in the journey of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh."

The Prime Minister noted that the women and marginalised communities who were deprived of their rights for decades were empowered through the Constitution of India.

"Since then, the lives of the people of J&K and Ladakh have witnessed wide-ranging transformation. Infrastructure has expanded, opportunities in areas such as education, healthcare, entrepreneurship and sports have grown. Be it the women or the marginalised communities, those who were denied their basic constitutional rights for decades have been empowered thanks to the full application of the Constitution of India," he said.

PM Modi said the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 assumes greater significance this year as it coincides with the 125th birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, whose vision of national unity, he said, was realised on August 5, 2019. (ANI)