Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi accused HM Amit Shah of hiding from Parliament, claiming he's 'guilty of wrongdoing' against students. The Opposition is protesting alleged police action at Jantar Mantar and demanding a statement in the House.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is not coming to Parliament amid the ongoing Monsoon Session as he is "guilty of wrongdoing" against the students. In a post on X, Gandhi said, "The country's Home Minister is hiding his face because he is guilty of wrongdoing against the students." https://x.com/RahulGandhi/status/2084901776621445281?s=20

The Opposition has been constantly pressing the issue of Delhi Police's alleged action on protesting students at Delhi's Jantar Mantar during the July 20 Sansad Chalo march called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). The Lok Sabha was also adjourned till 2 PM on Wednesday, minutes after it was convened, amid continued disruptions in the House.

Opposition Demands Statement in Parliament

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated the opposition's demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah make statements in Parliament. "We demand that Prime Minister Modi Ji and Home Minister Amit Shah come to the House. They should give their statement; we are ready to discuss. The solution will emerge only through discussion," Kharge said. "It has been quite a few days since the House convened. They should come; by not coming to the House, they are insulting Parliament," he added.

'Answer for use of force'

Earlier, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain said that the PM and Union Home Minister Shah must answer on the use of "force and firing of pellets at students" during the Jantar Mantar protests. "The Home Minister, Amit Shah, should come to Parliament and make a statement regarding the use of force and the firing of pellets at students at Jantar Mantar. He should make a statement on chanda chori, the theft of offerings made to Lord Ram. He should make a statement on the issue of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, because he himself, along with the Prime Minister, had promised the people of Jammu and Kashmir that statehood would be restored," Hussain said.

MPs March in Protest

The Opposition MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others, marched from the Gandhi statue at Prerna Sthal to Makar Dwar in Parliament in protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over 'police action' against CJP protestors on 20th July, the issue of alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations embezzlement and other issues. (ANI)