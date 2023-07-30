Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Army soldier goes missing in Kashmir’s Kulgam, massive search launched

    A soldier's family has claimed he was abducted after he went missing on Saturday. A massive search and cordon operation has been launched by the Indian Army and police to trace the abducted soldier.

    First Published Jul 30, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

    An Indian army soldier, Javed Ahmad Wani has gone missing after his vehicle was found in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, family claimed. The 25-year-old soldier, who had returned home on leave, was in Chowalgam when he went missing after leaving to make some shopping. His car was found in Paranhall later last evening, officials told PTI.

    Around 6.30 pm on Saturday, he stepped out to buy some items from the market. He was driving an Alto car. When he did not return till 9 pm, his family members started looking. The car was found near the market and reports claimed it had blood stains. His footwear and blood traces were discovered in his car in Paranhal village during the search operation. The car's doors were open.

    Kashmir police have registered a case and arrested some suspects. Security forces have launched a search operation for the 25-year-old soldier.

    A massive search operation has been launched by the Indian Army and police to trace the abducted soldier. The area has been cordoned off.  Wani, a local of the Kulgam district's Achathal neighbourhood, was sent to the Ladakh region. 

    In the past, several soldiers at home on leave have been abducted and killed by terrorists in the area.

     

    Last Updated Jul 30, 2023, 10:51 AM IST
