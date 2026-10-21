The Indian Army's biannual Commanders' Conference has begun in New Delhi. Senior leadership will deliberate on security and future initiatives. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the meet and release the new Land Warfare Doctrine.

The Indian Army’s apex-level biannual Army Commanders’ Conference commenced in New Delhi on Wednesday, bringing together the force’s senior leadership to deliberate on the evolving security environment, operational preparedness and future-ready transformation initiatives.

Key Dignitaries to Address Conference

As per the official release, the conference, chaired by the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), is being held from 21 to 23 October 2026. Meanwhile, the conference will be addressed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Furthermore, the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of the Naval Staff, and Secretary (Electronic and Information Technology), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, will deliver talks on contemporary security-related issues.

Land Warfare Doctrine to be Unveiled

A key highlight of the conference will be the release of the Land Warfare Doctrine by the Defence Minister. The doctrine will provide an overarching framework to prepare the Indian Army to meet the challenges posed by the evolving character of warfare and future conflicts, the release stated.

Honouring UN Peacekeepers

The Defence Minister will also unveil the annual United Nations Journal and felicitate Indian Army personnel who have made notable contributions while serving as United Nations peacekeepers, recognising their exemplary service, professionalism and contribution to international peace and security under the United Nations banner.

Awards for Excellence and Sustainability

To recognise excellence in environmental sustainability, resource management and the promotion of a strong aviation safety culture, the COAS will also confer awards for Green Military Stations and Aviation Flight Safety.

With its comprehensive agenda, the conference will provide an important forum for the senior leadership of the Indian Army to review ongoing initiatives, identify future thrust areas and formulate appropriate policy directions towards building a progressive, adaptive, technologically enabled and future-ready Indian Army. (ANI)