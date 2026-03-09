Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, where he addressed the Indian Army's ongoing transformation, reforms, theatreisation, and preparedness for future security challenges.

Army Chief Addresses Transformation and Future Readiness

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, visited the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, on Monday and delivered a talk on the Indian Army's ongoing transformation and its preparedness for future challenges, according to th release. In his address, he highlighted key reforms underway in the Indian Army, progress towards theatreisation, the growing role of military diplomacy and measures being undertaken to enhance operational effectiveness and future readiness.

The Chief of the Army Staff also outlined the organisational, capability and doctrinal changes shaping a future-ready force capable of responding effectively to emerging security challenges. During the visit, he interacted with the faculty, tri-service officers and course members from friendly foreign countries, underlining the importance of professional military engagement and continued exchange of ideas in a dynamic strategic environment.

Recognises Exemplary Service

As part of the visit, General Upendra Dwivedi also awarded Commendation Cards to selected personnel in recognition of their exemplary service, professionalism and dedication to duty.

About Defence Services Staff College (DSSC)

The Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) is located at Wellington (Nilgiris) in Tamil Nadu. Wellington is at an altitude of 1,880 m (6,150 ft) above sea level.

DSSC is one of the oldest military institutions in India. It was set up in India in 1905 as the Army Staff College at Deolali. By 1950, it was progressively transformed into a fully Integrated Defence Services Staff College, imparting training to middle-level officers of the three wings of the Armed Forces - Army, Navy and Air Force jointly with a few officers from the Indian Civil Services, PMF and friendly foreign countries (FFCs). (ANI)