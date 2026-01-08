Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal chaired the 14th 'Hindi Salahkar Samiti' meeting to promote Hindi in the legal field. He praised the Official Languages Wing and stressed the need for simplicity for the common man's ease of understanding.

The first meeting of the 14th 'Hindi Salahkar Samiti' of the Ministry of Law and Justice, Legislative Department, Official Languages Wing was organised at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi under the chairmanship of Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday.

Meghwal Commends Efforts in Hindi Promotion

According to the Ministry of Law and Justice, Union Minister Meghwal expressed satisfaction over the initiatives and endeavours of the Official Languages Wing of the Ministry towards the promotion of Hindi.

The decisions were taken to ensure that the publicity and propagation of the official language, i.e. Hindi, in the field of law. Arjun Ram Meghwal also complimented the Official Languages Wing of the Legislative Department for doing a commendable job in the use ofthe Official Language Hindi in the field of law.

Emphasis on Simplicity and Clarity

Union Minister Meghwal stressed on the need to look at the utility of the Official Language from a common man's perspective of "ease of doing", "simplicity of usage of words and expressions", and "bringing thoughts and actions in true spirit, devoid of ambiguity".

Suggestions for Further Improvement

Bhartruhari Mahtab, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) and Deputy Chairman of the Committee of Parliament on Official Language, expressed his views about holding regular meetings of Hindi Salahkar Samiti and also suggested simplification of the Hindi words used for the benefit of the citizens and easy understanding. He also suggested that necessary administrative steps be taken to augment the Official Languages Wing, the statement added further.