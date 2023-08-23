Are we a responsible nation in the world when it comes to voting? Sachin Tendulkar says 'NO'

The Election Commission has entered into an MoU with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, designating him as the 'national icon'. The collaboration aims to leverage Tendulkar's influence, particularly among the youth, to enhance voter participation in upcoming elections, including the General Elections in 2024

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday appealed to citizens to keep in mind that it is their responsibility to cast their vote during elections and that should not be ignored. The remarks came after the Election Commission today roped him in to encourage youths to enrol as voters and cast votes in the 2024 parliamentary polls.

"Can we say that we are a responsible nation in the world when it comes to voting? The honest answer would be no. This is a little hard to accept. I, as an Indian, would want people to say that India is, of course, the youngest average age nation in the world but along with that the most responsible nation in the world when it comes to casting a vote," Tendulkar said while addressing the gathering.

"We are the largest democracy in the world and it is our prime responsibility to exercise our voting rights with due diligence. I have always made it a point to cast my vote along with my wife Anjali. But it was a touching moment when Sara and Arjun also cast their vote. It is a responsibility that should not be ignored. Everyone should know when the elections are happening and go out and vote," he said.

"When I started playing for the country, I was just 16. We had players from different parts of the country, different religions, different castes and different cultures. They all shared a dressing room. That was our strength because we were playing for a common cause, India's victory," he added.

The Election Commission (EC) has officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the legendary 'master blaster,' appointing him as the 'national icon' tasked with elevating voter awareness and education on behalf of the commission. This momentous collaboration was graced by the presence of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel.

This partnership signifies a significant stride towards harnessing Tendulkar's unparalleled influence, particularly among the youth, to boost voter participation in the upcoming elections, notably the General Elections in 2024, as stated by the EC.

Sachin Tendulkar, a Bharat Ratna awardee, bid farewell to one-day cricket in 2012 and all forms of cricket in 2013. During his five-year tenure as a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha, his attendance in the upper House of Parliament was recorded at only 8%, significantly lower than the national average of 79%.

The EC consistently collaborates with distinguished individuals from diverse fields, designating them as national icons to inspire and encourage voters to actively participate in the democratic process.

In the previous year, the commission had recognized actor Pankaj Tripathi as a national icon. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, eminent figures such as M S Dhoni, Aamir Khan, and Mary Kom had also been appointed as the EC's national icons.