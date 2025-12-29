The Congress has welcomed the Supreme Court's directive for a detailed study on the Aravalli redefinition pushed by the Modi government. Jairam Ramesh noted the move offers a 'flicker of hope' against opening the region to mining and real estate.

Congress Welcomes SC Directive

The Indian National Congress on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's directives regarding the redefinition of the Aravalli Hills, currently being pushed by the Modi Government. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the matter "needs to be studied in greater detail" and recalled that the proposed redefinition had been opposed by the Forest Survey of India, the Central Empowered Committee of the Supreme Court, and the amicus curiae himself. "The Indian National Congress welcomes the directives given by the Supreme Court on the redefinition of the Aravallis being pushed through by the Modi Government. The issue is now to be studied in greater detail. It needs to be recalled that the redefinition has been opposed by the Forest Survey of India, the Central Empowered Committee of the Supreme Court, and by the amicus curiae himself," he said in X post.

"There is now a temporary respite but the struggle to save the Aravallis from the machinations of the Modi Government to open it up to mining, real estate, and other activities will have to be resisted in a sustained manner. Today's Supreme Court directive gives a flicker of hope," he added.

Demand for Minister's Resignation

Ramesh further demanded the immediate resignation of the Union Minister for Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, stating that the judgment "is a rejection of all the arguments he has been giving in favour of the redefinition."

Supreme Court's Order

The Supreme Court has "put in abeyance" its earlier decision (issued on November 20) to accept the Central Environment Ministry's definition of Aravalli Hills and the Aravalli Range. Acceptance of the said definition by the top court in November had exposed most of the Aravalli region to the possibility of being used for regulated mining activities.

A vacation bench of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices J.K. Maheshwari and A.G. Masih has also ordered the formation of a new expert committee to examine issues that need to be examined in terms of the definition of Aravallis.

The Court has also issued notice to the Centre and the four Aravalli States - Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and Haryana, seeking their response to its suo motu case on the issue. (ANI)