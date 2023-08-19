Rain havoc in Himachal Pradesh claims over 70 lives, damage worth Rs 10000 crore; IMD issues grim warning

Landslides and ongoing rain continue to disrupt the hilly state, leading to evacuations in low-lying areas of the capital city. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu had on Friday declared the entire state a "natural calamity-affected area" due to the widespread destruction

Himachal Pradesh is currently grappling with one of the most severe phases of this year's monsoon, as extensive rainfall has wreaked havoc on the state's infrastructure and property, and led to the loss of numerous lives. The torrential downpours have caused substantial damage across the hilly state, resulting in devastation worth crores of rupees and the tragic deaths of hundreds of individuals.

The situation remains grim as fresh instances of landslides are being reported from different areas, leaving the mountainous region in the throes of monsoon chaos. Those residing in the lower-lying parts of the state's picturesque capital were forced to evacuate their homes due to the perilous conditions.

The relentless monsoon has tragically claimed more than 70 lives in the rain-ravaged state. Acknowledging the extensive destruction brought about by incessant rain, flash floods, landslides, and slope failures, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu declared the entire state a "natural calamity-affected area" on August 18.

Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted the ongoing rescue operations in the state and the government's earnest efforts to assist affected families, particularly those who have suffered damage to their homes from flash floods and landslides, utilizing available resources. He stressed the importance of timely support from the Central government, noting that the state's losses are estimated at around Rs 10,000 crore.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a forecast for further heavy rainfall in the western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains from August 20 onwards. The local meteorological station issued a yellow warning for heavy rains, thunderstorms, and lightning in isolated areas across 10 districts of Himachal Pradesh on August 21 and 22.

Given the extensive damage to human life and property due to heavy rains, the entire Himachal Pradesh has been designated as a "natural calamity-affected area." Union home ministry data indicates that 12 districts in Himachal Pradesh and seven in Uttarakhand have been affected by various calamities caused by this year's rainfall.

Since the monsoon's onset in the hill state on June 24, rain-related incidents have claimed the lives of over 220 individuals. Around 11,637 houses have suffered partial or complete damage. The Public Works Department (PWD) has reported that over 600 roads remain closed, but approximately 550 of them are expected to reopen within the next three days.