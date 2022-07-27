APJ Abdul Kalam death anniversary: 7 motivational quotes by former President to inspire you

After a single tenure as the People's President, he returned to his normal life of schooling, writing, and public service. He received numerous major accolades, including India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna. On the anniversary of his passing, here are some inspirational words from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was a former President of India and one of the most recognised aerospace experts. He was renowned as the "Missile Man of India" and is hailed as one of the finest instructors of all time. He was instrumental in the development of India's defence and space research. On July 27, 2015, the country lost a brilliant scientist, teacher, and leader. His simplicity and remarkable thinking set him apart from the others. Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, born on October 15, 1931, died on July 27, 2015, while giving a speech at the Indian Institute of Management in Shillong.

After a single tenure as the People's President, he returned to his normal life of schooling, writing, and public service. He received numerous major accolades, including India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna. On the anniversary of his passing, here are some inspirational words from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

Here are 7 motivational quotes by 'Missile Man Of India'

1. “Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck.”

2. "Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action."

3. “To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal."

4. “Be active! Take on responsibility! Work for the things you believe in. If you do not, you are surrendering your fate to others.”

5. “If you fail, never give up because FAIL means “First Attempt In Learning".

6. You should not give up and we should not allow the problem to defeat us.

7. I am not handsome but I can give my hand to someone who needs help… Because beauty is required in the heart, not in the face.