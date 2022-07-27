APJ Abdul Kalam death anniversary: 7 facts you need to know about 'Missile Man of India'
APJ Abdul Kalam, India's 11th President, popularly known as the Missile Man of India, was a major inspiration for millions of Indians. On July 27, India commemorates the death anniversary of APJ Abdul Kalam. He died as a result of a heart attack while delivering a lecture at IIM Shillong.
APJ Abdul Kalam will be recognised for his contributions to the world of science. APJ Kalam, on the other hand, did not come from a political family and was a scientist by trade. He did, however, become the country's 11th President.
As we commemorate APJ Abdul Kalam's death anniversary, let us look at some of the lesser-known facts about the "Missile Man of India."
1.. APJ Kala emerged as the nation's senior nuclear scientist after his critical participation in the Pokhran-II nuclear tests.
2. Abdul Kalam was the first President to never marry. He was a devout Muslim who had never eaten meat. He was a complete vegetarian.
3. He was a warm-hearted individual. Kalam gave his whole salary as the Prime Minister's Chief Scientific Adviser. He established the trust.
4. Interestingly, the country's 11th President never had a television. Books, a veena, some apparel, a CD player, and a laptop are among his personal belongings.
5. In addition to becoming the President of the country, Kalam enjoyed writing. During his lifetime, he wrote nearly 18 novels, 22 poems, and four songs.
6. APJ Abdul Kalam was awarded honorary degrees by 40 Indian and international universities.
7. Abdul Kalam's autobiography has been translated into 13 languages. It was initially published in English, but due to the book's success and public interest in his life, it was translated into 13 languages, including French and Chinese. There are also six biographies written on him.
